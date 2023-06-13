AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:54 PM
1 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • US inflation rose at its slowest pace in 26 months at 4%, or -0.3% m/m to cement bets of a Fed pause (Fed fund futures are now pricing in just of a 8% chance of a hike)
  • Lower inflation makes it more likely the US can avoid a recession whilst reducing the need for ‘higher for longer’ interest rates, which helped further lift sentiment on Wall Street
  • Gold fell for a third day despite the softer inflation, weighed down by yields as investors witched from bonds to stocks
  • EUR/USD initially rose above 1.0800after US CPI but closed back beneath this level, ahead of the FOMC meeting
  • GBP/USD was the strongest FX major thanks to another hot wages and employment report, boosting the odds of further BOE hikes
  • AUD/USD saw its fourth false break of the 0.63800 resistance zone, which marked it cycle highs when the RAB first paused
  • Australian business confidence contracted in May with “notable declines across the trading, profitability, and employment sub-components” according to NAB
  • China’s loan growth was below expectations, prompting the PBOC to cut their short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months
  • This boosted sentiment across Asia to help indices trade higher, following a strong lead from Wall Street and also sent WTI back towards $70 on hopes of increased demand
  • New Zealand may have entered a recession according to a Bloomberg poll, with economists favouring a second quarter of negative growth in tomorrow’s GDP print

 

20230614moversFX

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – NZ current account
  • 16:00 – UK GDP, industrial, construction and manufacturing output, trade balance, index of services
  • 22:30 – US core PPI
  • 04:00 – Fed interest rate decision, staff forecasts, DOT plot (read the FOMC preview)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

202306147asxglanceFX
  • The ASX 200 appears to have found support around 7100 with its second small bullish day
  • It’s expected to open higher thanks to a stronger lead from Wall Street ad SPI futures
  • Intraday resistance include 7160, 7185, support is ~7078, 7092-7102

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230614audusdFX

AUD/USD has formed a bearish pinbar at a key resistance zone around 68c, which marks the area that the RBA first held interest rates after 10 consecutive hikes. The ideal combination for bearish swing traders is a hawkish hold from the Fed overnight, accompanied with a soft AU employment and negative Z GDP print report tomorrow. The 0.6700 – 0.6710 zone makes viable initial target, although bears may want to faded into retracements within yesterday’s upper wick to increase the potential reward to risk ratio. But we may find that volatility could be on the lower side with the FOMC meeting looming.

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

20230614calendarAEDT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Fed FOMC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Pre-FOMC US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
Today 07:32 PM
Bulls back in charge on better inflation data
Today 07:09 PM
Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
Today 05:41 PM
USD/CAD Fails to Defend April Low Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Today 04:38 PM
Japanese Yen Short-Term Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes Breakout on FOMC / BoJ
Today 02:25 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks rise as CPI slows by more than expected
Today 01:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 8, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Analysis: Hawkish BOC hike concerns doves
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 8, 2023 03:14 AM
      Australian flag
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rips into Make-or-Break Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      June 7, 2023 01:21 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The Aussie remains buoyant ahead of Lowe, AU GDP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 7, 2023 12:02 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.