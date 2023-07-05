Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:05 PM
7 views
Federal reserve building
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The FOMC minutes showed that members were not as ‘unanimous’ for a pause as previously indicated, as some supported a 25bp increase and “almost all” agreed more tightening was likely needed
  • Fed fund futures now suggest am 88.7% probability of a 25bp Fed hike this month, and a 47.7% chance of another hike in November
  • With markets now deeming the Fed to be more hawkish than previously thought, the US dollar was the strongest major as it tracked bond yields higher and Wall Street indices were slightly
  • EUR was the weakest major and closed beneath 1.0900 with a bearish engulfing day, a bullish outside day formed on USD/CAD and AUD/USD rolled over from its 200-day EMA to close at the low of the day
  • Gold felt the strain of the hawkish minutes and higher yields, forming a bearish engulfing / outside day with its high in the 1932-1938 resistance zone
  • With market coming around to a more hawkish Fed, they may be more sensitive to stronger US data – so any strength in tonight’s US employment figures or ISM services report could send gold back towards 1900
  • There was a risk-off tone towards the end of yesterday’s Asian session leading into Europe as China’s services PMI data showed the economy continues to lose momentum
  • Services PMI expanded, but at its slowest pace in five months at 53.9 which was down -3.2 points m/m – its fastest pace in nine months
  • European indices fell for a third day with its pace accelerating, brining into doubt whether the prior two-day was merely a pullback (the DAX has now erased all of Friday’s but is holding just above 15,900)

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:30 – Australian trade data
  • 21:00 – US job cuts, 22:50 – ADP employment, 10:30 – jobless claims
  • 23:45 – Services PMI

 

20230706moversFX

  

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 snapped a 3-day winning streak due to weak PMI data from China
  • A bearish inside candle formed on the daily chart A weak lead from Wall Street and lower SPI futures points to a soft open of around -0.5%
  • 7253.2 could be a pivotal level today (Tuesday’s low, 5th June high)
  • Today’s bias is bearish as the ASX could be weighed down by bearish sentiment from Asian indices
20230706asxglanceFX

20230706asxfutures

 

 

Gold daily chart:

The bearish engulfing / outside day closed at the low of the day, and its high met resistance at the 50-day EMA and May lows. Prices are retreating slightly higher, so bears could seek to fade into any minor rallies within the lower third / half of yesterday’s range to anticipate a potential break of yesterday’s low, with a view for it to move towards 1900. A strong set of US employment data or ISM survey could help push gold lower.

 

20230706goldFX

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Australia Trade Ideas Asian Open Gold

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Key Resistance, PMI, NFP on Deck
Yesterday 08:23 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Gold Price Stalls Again at Former Support Zone
Yesterday 06:26 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds at Resistance into Q3
Yesterday 05:11 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 03:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart
WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 5th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 4, 2023 10:51 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD pulls back ahead of today’s RBA meeting, 25bp hike on the cards?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 3, 2023 10:25 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 3rd July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 2, 2023 10:43 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 29, 2023 10:59 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.