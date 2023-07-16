Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023

US import prices continued to decline according to a report on Friday, which saw prices contract -0.2% in June or -6.1% y/y (which is good for hopes of lower inflation)

Australia’s Treasury Secretary Jim Chalmers warned that Australia’s unemployment rate is likely to rise due to higher interest rates and slower global growth

Large speculators flipped to net-short exposure to NZD futures according to last week’s COT report (commitment of traders).

And this saw the US dollar strengthen on Friday and become the strongest FX major of the day, although it was the weakest FX major of the week

US consumer sentiment rose to a 2-year high according to the Michigan consumer sentiment survey, which adds to hopes that the economy can avoid a recession

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back from their multi-month highs in what appears to be technical selling ahead of the weekend following an extended bullish run

US banking stocks posted positive earnings overall on Friday, although the lack of any noteworthy reaction suggests good earnings were already baked into the cake

A stronger US dollar saw AUD/USD pullback from its 4-week high, and early trade is testing Friday’s low to suggest a retest of the May high (68.18) or the 68c handle

USD/JPY formed a bullish engulfing day to snap a 6-day losing streak. Whilst this brings the potential for a bounce, we may also find that price action is retrained around these lows after such a volatile move (without a fresh catalyst to broadly strengthen the US dollar)

A bullish engulfing day formed on USD/CAD and its daily range was 192% of its 20-day average

A weekly bullish pinbar formed on AUD/JPY to suggest a swing low may have formed at 93.27. Friday’s spinning top doji warns of a potential pullback, but we’d consider bullish setups above Wednesday high of 92.21

USD/CNH fell to a 19-day low last week but Friday’s bid for the US dollar helped the pair print a bullish-closed Dohi at the 50-day EMA, so perhaps a near-term upswing could be on the cards

A weekly gravestone Doji formed on the Nikkei 225 and its low found support around a 61.8% Fibonacci level and 50-day EMA. Bulls could seek dips above 32k for near-term long opportunities.

Hang Seng at the end of May and a higher low has since formed, which suggests momentum is trying to turn higher and break out of a A bullish pinbar week formed on theat the end of May and a higher low has since formed, which suggests momentum is trying to turn higher and break out of a potential bullish continuation pattern

Whilst the China A50 broke out to a 17-day high on Thursday, Friday’s retracement suggests there is some hesitancy for prices to break above the bearish trendline from the January high. But if prices can hold above the 12,400 lows then the bias is for prices to eventually break higher.