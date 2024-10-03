ASX 200: The long and short of it – Oct 4, 2024

We take a look at the ASX 200 futures chart and identify bullish and bearish sectors of interest, to aid with index or stock analysis.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 3, 2024 4:48 PM
aus_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

ASX 200 sector bias:

 

LONG:

  • Financials
  • Real estate
  • Utilities

 

SHORT:

  • Consumer discretionary

     

    NEUTRAL:

  • Consumer staples
  • Energy (recently oversold, may seek fresh shorts later)
  • Industrials (bullish overall but we’d like to see a deeper pullback first)
  • Information technology (appears overextended to the upside)
  • Materials
  • Communication services
  • Health Care

 

 

ASX 200 financials sector:

20241003asxFinancial

The ASX 200 financials sector reached a record high in mid September, although it has handed back close to 6% since (and in a relatively straight line). However, I suspect a swing low is nearing.

 

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and National Australia Bank (NAB), the sector’s two largest stocks by market cap, are hinting at a swing low. And the sector itself is fast approaching the 50% retracement level of the August low to ATH, with the 8,000 handle just beneath.

 

Quite how much of a bounce we could be in for remains to be seen, but bears should at least tread carefully around these levels as the reward to risk seems unappealing to me.

 

 

ASX 200 real estate sector:

20241003asxRealEstate

The ASX real estate sector displays a decisively bullish trend structure on the daily chart. Prices recently hit a record high and since entered a small consolidation around the 2017 high, but momentum is now pointing higher to mark a potential breakout from a bullish pennant. The sector has also closed with a bullish engulfing day. I suspect another leg higher is now due.

 

However, keep in mind that the daily RSI reached overbought recently and a bearish divergence has since formed on the daily and weekly timeframe. Bulls therefore may want to keep tight stops and remain nimble for potential reversals lower.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

ASX 200 utilities sector:

20241003asxUtilities

The ASX 200 utilities sector finds itself at an interesting juncture, which on net favours a bullish breakout awaits. The weekly chart shows it is higher for a fourth week after a convincing bounce form the 50-week average and 50% retracement level.

 

The daily chart shows a strong rally from the YTD low to high and a 3-wave correction. The rally from the 200-day MA closed above trend resistance on Wednesday, although the sector is on track for a small doji – as it seems hesitant to break above the 2017 high for now.

 

Yet with the weekly and daily RSI (14) confirming bullish price action without being oversold or forming a bearish divergence, odds favour a break higher in my opinion.

 

 

ASX 200 consumer discretionary sector:

20241003asxConsumerDisc

The ASX 200 consumer discretionary sector appears to be in a spot of bother. Since the ATH set in August, a bearish engulfing and hanging man week have formed. The second candle of which is part of a lower high, and the monthly candles for August and September are also hanging man candles. A bearish divergence has also formed on the weekly chart.

 

The daily chart shows that prices have recently broken beneath trend support and the 50-day average, and momentum has continued lower today (albeit at a much slower pace). While the daily RSI (2) is oversold which suggest a small bounce could be due, the bias is for this market to head for the 3696.5 low – a break beneath which brings the bullish trendline from the October 2023 low into focus.

 

 

ASX 200 futures technical analysis:

20241003asx200

As mentioned in yesterday’s report, the ASX and Dow Jones currently share a strong correlation and are two indices that have held up well to the recent bout of risk off. Should appetite for risk return, they could be looking at fresh record highs sooner than later.

 

Dips around support levels are preferred for fresh bullish setups given the bullish trend structure on the daily chart. The 8139 low to 8177 high (July high) may be a potential support zone for bulls to keep an eye on.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices ASX Equities APAC session Asian Open

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:18 AM
EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
Today 04:22 AM
Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
Yesterday 11:48 PM
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
Yesterday 10:12 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
Yesterday 10:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:22 AM
      downtrend chart
      Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:12 PM
        aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 08:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.