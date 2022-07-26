ASX200 Afternoon Report July 26th 2022

July 26, 2022 1:57 AM
24 views
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 22 points higher at 6812 at 2.55 pm Sydney time, ahead of tomorrow's release of earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet as well as Australian Q2 inflation data.

Headline inflation is expected to rise by 1.8% in Q2, taking the annual inflation rate to 6.2%, its highest level since 2001. A print much higher than that, followed by a hawkish Fed would raise the chances that the RBA opts for a 65 or 75bp rate hike when it meets next Tuesday.

Shaking off an after-hours earnings warning from U.S retail giant Walmart, shares in Myer have skyrocketed by 21% to $1.02 following a trading update with full-year net profit for 2022 forecast to double. The consumer discretionary sector is trading 1.5% lower despite Myers's gain. Flight Centre fell 2.9% to $16.93 Wesfarmers fell 1.9% to $46.02, Aristocrat Leisure fell 1.4% to $35.74.

IT stocks have had a mixed day following a second successive fall in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. ZIP added 20% to $1.02, continuing its rebound after terminating its acquisition of Sezzle. Supported also by a strong trading update last week, which showed a solid increase in revenue and customer numbers. Elsewhere Appen added 3.57% to $5.80, Novonix added 2% to $2.47. Afterpay owner Block fell 2.5% to $102.86, and Megaport fell 2.16% to $8.60. 

Energy stocks have gained as Russian gas supply to Europe resumed at only 20% of capacity, sending European natural gas and crude oil prices higher Beach Energy added 3.76% to $1.80, Origin Energy added 2.8% to $5.82, Santos added 2.6% to $7.17, Woodside climbed by 2.5% to $31.48, and coal miner Whitehaven coal added 5.75% to $6.44.

Solid gains also for resource stocks, as South32 added 0.85% to $3.72. FMG gained 1.9% to $18.60, BHP added 2% to $38.12 and, Rio Tinto added 1.7% to $98.83. 

The Financial Sector has had a mixed day continuing to consolidate after its 4.39% gain last week. Macquarie Bank added 1% to $175.87. Westpac added 0.6% to $21.17, ANZ added 0.6% to $22.77. CBA fell 0.20% to $96.88. NAB fell 0.3% to $29.78.

The ASX200 is chipping away at the band of resistance 6750/6950. To negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June, a sustained break above 6950 is required. Until this occurs, the rally from the 6407 low is viewed as a bear market countertrend rally.

ASX200 26th of july

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 26th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:18 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Tesco share price rises as it picks new chairman
Today 07:16 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 02:50 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 3rd July 2023
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Gold Prices Bounce from 1900 as USD/CAD Shows Signs of Reversal
June 30, 2023 07:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of stock market board
Asian Open: Wall Street posts late-stage gains after turbulent start
By:
Matt Simpson
January 24, 2022 10:20 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:18 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Tesco share price rises as it picks new chairman
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:16 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:50 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.