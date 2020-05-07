AUD is taking advantage of China exports growth

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 6, 2020 10:20 PM
1 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Australia remains very closely linked to Chinese economy and is strongly impacted the current Covid-19 crisis. But this morning, government data showed that China's exports grew unexpectedly by 3.5% on year in April (vs -11.0% expected), while imports dropped 14.2% (-10.0% expected). Also, China's Caixin Services PMI rose to 44.4 in April (50.1 expected) from 43.0 in March.

From a technical point of view, on an intraday chart, AUD/USD has broken above a declining trend line. It also stands above its 50-period moving average (in blue) as the daily RSI is pushing north. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.6395. The nearest resistance would be set at May 5 top at 0.6475 and a second one would be set at set at 0.6500 in extension.

Chart analysis of AUD vs the USD shows positive trend because of China exports growth. Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 

Related tags: Forex Forex Australia

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
Today 08:11 PM
US Dollar technical analysis: USD tries to turn the tide
Today 07:45 PM
Gold price defends weekly low going into Fed blackout period
Today 06:01 PM
Japanese Yen short-term outlook: USD/JPY bulls blocked by 135
Today 04:23 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
Today 01:16 PM
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
Today 04:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:28 AM
    Research
    NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:30 AM
      Research
      GBP/JPY outlook brightened amid sizzling hot UK inflation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 19, 2023 03:55 PM
        Forex trading
        GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 17, 2023 01:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.