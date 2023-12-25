AUDUSD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview

With a soft landing assumed, AUD/USD could rise in 2024, but we're not necessarily expecting runaway gains...

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:40 PM
aus_02
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

This is an excerpt from our full AUD/USD 2024 Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

Why AUD/USD could benefit from a narrower Fed-RBA rate spread

The Federal Reserve began their tightening cycle two months ahead of the RBA’s, maintained a higher yield throughout their tightening cycle and reached a higher peak of 5.5% compared to the RBA’s 4.35%. The relatively laidback approach from the RBA weighed on AUD/USD due to the negative yield differential, and large speculators reached a record level of net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures.
 
However, there is a possibility for the RBA-Fed cash rate spread to narrow and support AUD/USD in 2024. The Fed has just announced a significant policy reversal by hinting that their benchmark interest rate could be lowered to 4.6% by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, the RBA is expected to maintain a hawkish stance at its upcoming meetings and keep its rates at 4.35%. With the Fed at a higher rate, they have the potential to cut more quickly than the RBA, narrowing the RBA-Fed spread and lifting AUD/USD.
 
The RBA next meet on the 6th February, and it will also include their quarterly statement on monetary policy with updated forecasts, their usual statement and their newly added press conference. Given quarterly inflation data would have been released the week prior, this will be an important first meeting and could shape expectations for the following meetings.

20231215rbafed1

Source: Eikon, StoneX

Will policy lags finally catch up with consumers?

We head into the new year with slightly mixed data, none if which is pointing towards an imminent hard landing for Australia. At least for now. Employment remains firm by historical standards which is a key reason as to why the RBA are likely to retain a hawkish bias at least through Q1. Spending has softened but not at a rate that screams a recession. And if my own experience in Australia is anything to go by, a classic economic recession doesn’t seem imminent with shops and restaurants full and tradies still very much in demand. House prices
continue to rise as mortgage demand absorbs higher rates.
 
But this is now, and policy lags might finally show up in the data as savings become depleted, spending slows and inflation slows further. And that could result in a cut or two by the RBA in the second half of 2024 for a cash rate back in the 3’s.

How could China impact AUD/USD? What signals can we garner from Copper's performance? What about the technical outlook for AUD/USD? See our full 2024 Outlook for more details!

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

Related tags: AUD USD RBA Central Bank Forex

Latest market news

AUDUSD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:43 PM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
Yesterday 05:15 PM
EUR/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 12:50 PM
Gold 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 26, 2023 09:27 PM
EUR/USD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 26, 2023 11:40 AM
Bitcoin 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2023 01:47 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

Australian flag
AUDUSD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 08:43 PM
    inflation_03
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
      aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
      AUD/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Divergence Emerges
      By:
      David Song
      December 21, 2023 06:20 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 19, 2023 10:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.