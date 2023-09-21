AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:42 PM
0 views
Federal Reserve eagle
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

At the most basic level the Fed delivered what was expected; another policy pause with the potential for further hikes. The opening paragraph tipped noted an economy which is “expanding at a solid pace” with a slower but “strong” job growth and elevated inflation. There’s nothing remotely dovish there. And then we look at the numbers.

 

The median Fed fund futures rate has been increased to 5.1% in 2024 (4.6% previously) and 3.9% in 2025 (3.4% prior). Growth has been upgraded for 2023 and 2024, PCE inflation increased for 2023 and 2025, Core PCE lifted in 2025 (but lowered in 2023), unemployment is lower from 2023 through to 2025.

 

20230921FedProjectionas

 

If there’s anything to celebrate, the Fed don’t appear to have a hike up their sleeve for this year. But now even a ‘soft landing’ seems unlikely, let a lone a recession. And the Fed are going to allow the economy to run hot.

 

Ultimately, incoming data remains key and the threat of further hikes continues to be dangled by a committee which is “prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate”. Higher for longer is here to stay. And that is quite apparent with the 2-year yield at a 17-year high and the 10-year at a 15-year high.

 

The US dollar shamelessly sucked in a few dovish bets ahead of the meeting, yet quickly reversed course post meeting to close slightly higher for the day. And that’s probably a fair finish given the Fed delivered what was expected.

 

  • US2yr yield: 17-year high
  • US10yr yield: 15-year high
  • US30yr yield: Sits just beneath its 13-year high
  • USDJPY: Fresh 9-month high (BOJ up next...)
  • DXY: Probing its 6-month high
  • GBP/USD: 16-week low, also helped by a weaker inflation report
  • Nasdaq, S&P 500: 3-week lows

 

20230921movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – NZ GDP (Q2)s
  • 11:30 - RBA bulletin, reserve assets total
  • 12:30 – HK interest rate decision
  • 17:30 – SNB interest rate decision
  • 21:00 – BOE interest rate decision: The BOE seem unlikely to raise interest rates today given the weaker than-expected inflation report delivered yesterday. Whilst many economists now have it down to a coin flip (and just the day prior, almost a certainty the BOE will hike), I’ll take a punt on a hold based on the fact that there is a political pressure for them to stop hiking. And the BOE have previously showed their desire to stop hiking as soon as possible in Q4 – not that rising inflation helped then do that back then.

 

 

Technically Speaking:

  • A bearish pinbar / shooting star formed just beneath 1950 on gold, and a move towards 1920 now seems feasible with its series of lower highs alongside higher yields
  • USD/JPY has broken above 148 to a fresh 9-month high, although its volatility seems supressed – perhaps by the fact that the BOJ meeting is pending
  • WTI crude oil pulled back into the 91 handle before reversing and closing just above 89. With a second day lower, I continue to suspect a move towards $87 is on the cards
  • Nikkei 225 futures were lower overnight and it does not look set to embark upon a breakout above its 33-year high
  • And that means we can expect weak sentiment across APAC stocks, with the big question being whether the ASX 200 can hold above a key trendine

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

We’re not expecting miracles on the ASX 200 today, but given it fell three days leading into the meeting and SPI futures are just -0.2% lower, it may not be a complete disaster today either. The key question is whether it can cling on to trend support from the March 2020 low, as failure to do so likely brings the 7100 and 7000 handles into focus.

20230921asxglance

20230921xjo

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

AUD/USD high-fived 65c in what was the ‘last hurrah’ on Wednesday as it essentially marked the high of the day. Momentum quickly turned and the Aussie formed a 1-day bearish reversal pattern beneath 0.6450. Yield differentials make it hard to justify a rally, yet its resilience above 64c means we may have to contend with some sticky trade in muddy conditions between 64-65c.

20230921audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Forex AUD/USD ASX Indices Fed FOMC Central Bank

Latest market news

Euro Forecast: Post-Fed EUR/USD Selloff Eyes Monthly Low
Today 09:28 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Key Supports into BoE
Today 08:36 PM
Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise
Today 07:53 PM
US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Today 06:23 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Face the Fed
Today 02:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

WTI crude oil finally set to mean revert? Asian Open - 20/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:51 PM
    Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 18, 2023 10:36 PM
      gold_01
      Gold rallied from its 200-day EMA on Friday: Asian Open – 18/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 17, 2023 10:25 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 14, 2023 10:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.