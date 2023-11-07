AUD/USD, ASX 200 tread water ahead of expected RBA hike: Asian Open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:00 PM
aus_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

The RBA are widely expected to hike their cash rate by 25bp today, and quite rightly so. The current rate of 4.1% remains relatively low compared with their peers, and with inflation not softening quickly enough it leaves little choice but for the RBA to hike to 4.35% and retain a hawkish tone. If they don’t, the RBA risks losing credibility very early under Michelle Bullocks tenure. At the very least, the statement needs to include the classic signoff “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required”. So, it really comes down to how hawkish the markets perceive the statement and how many more hike/s they believe will follow, as to how markets will react.

 

  • Australia’s PM Albanese has become the first to meet with China’s Xi Jinping in over seven years, after their meeting in Beijing on Monday
  • Rising US bond yields saw the US dollar recoup some of Friday’s losses and its FX major peers retrace, although volatility remained low overall
  • It was a very quiet session on Wall Street with US indices trading in tight ranges around last week’s highs
  • Gold formed a bearish engulfing day following Friday’s shooting bar (which itself was a lower high and false break of $2000). The path of least resistance appears lower for a potential move to 1950 - 1960 from a technical perspective
  • WTI crude oil continues to meander around its 200-day EMA yet hold above $80, a clear level of support for oil bulls to defend over the near-term

 

20231107movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – Japan’s average cash earnings, China trade balance
  • 14:30 – RBA cash rate decision, statement
  • 16:00 – German industrial production
  • 19:35 – Eurozone PPI
   

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 has produced a strong rally into the 7,000 handle leading into today’s RBA meeting
  • The 50-day EMA is also capping as resistance which makes the 7,000 area the more pivotal
  • Failure for the RBA to deliver a hawkish tone alongside a hike risks sending the ASX 200 higher and brings the 7100 resistance zone into focus
  • A hawkish tone could mark a swing high and see the ASX 200 move towards 6900 (the more hawkish the tone, the deeper the move lower could be)

 

20231107asxglance

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (4-hour chart):

As AUD/USD has already posted strong gains heading into today’s meeting, is begs the question as to whether the anticipated 25bp hike has already been priced in. And that risks a move lower on AUD/USD if the RBA simply deliver the expected hike and stop short of including a hawkish bias (threat of further hikes).

 

Monday’s high met resistance around the September highs (and double top) and the monthly R2 pivot point, making it an important level of resistance for bulls to conquer. Prices are pulling back, and they might continue to do so heading into the meeting as prices try to fill the ‘liquidity gap’ left during its strong rally.

 

If the RBA fumble the meeting, a move to 0.6430 seems plausible given the high-volume node (which can act as a magnet for prices) which sits near the monthly R1 pivot. A break beneath it brings 0.6400 into focus.

 

A hike could send AUD/USD back to the cycle highs, but a sustainable break above it may require a hawkish hike.

 

20231107audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD Forex Australia 200 Trade

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:24 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
Today 04:38 AM
TLT EFT rebound faces major test from long bond auctions, Fedspeak
Today 01:53 AM
Gold falters around $2,000, although seasonality could be on its side
Today 12:34 AM
China A50, USD/CNH: Prime reversal candidates should US economic exceptionalism falter
Yesterday 11:17 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Out but Will Bulls Drive the Trend?
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
AUD/USD surges ahead of RBA’s expected rate hike: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
November 5, 2023 10:16 PM
    AUD/USD looks comfy above 64c, as does WTI above $80: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 2, 2023 10:46 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD on verge of breakout? ASX 200 perk up: Asian Open – Nov 2 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2023 10:21 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 31, 2023 09:40 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.