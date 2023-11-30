AUD/USD, gold stall around key levels ahead of US inflation: Asian Open

The US PCE inflation report is arguably the event of the week, and with traders having vigorously sold the US dollar ahead of it I am left wondering if it is a case of ‘sell the rumour, buy the fact’ – especially if it comes on hot. And with AUD/USD and gold stalling around key levels on Wednesday, the potential for mean reversion seems apparent.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 29, 2023 5:40 PM
Downward trend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • US growth expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years, with the 2nd estimate of annualised GDP being upgraded to 5.2% from 4.9%. GDP sales was up to 3.7% from 3.5%, although consumer spending was downgraded to 3.6% from 4%.
  • Inflation was also downgraded with core PCE at 2.3% from 2.4% and PE now 2.8% from 2.9%.
  • US bond prices are on track for their best month since 2008 which saw yield continue to decline, as hopes of a Fed pivot continue to be priced in with Fed Fund futures now implying a 48.4% chance of a cut in May.
  • The US OIS (overnight index) curve was broadly lower with the 1-year OIS fast approaching 5% on expectations of a Fed cut.
  • Despite lower yields, Wall Street failed to hold on to earlier gains and fell for arguable oversold levels, which suggests APAC equity markets may also be in for a weak session.
  • Gold briefly tapped $2050 before retracing during a low volatility session, which to me suggests bulls are losing their grip and may want to be cautious around thee highs if trading on lower timeframes. Given its close proximity to record high, a retracement from here wouldn’t come as a surprise – especially if US inflation data is not as soft as liked.
  • Whilst the US dollar was weaker during the Asian session, EUR/USD met resistance at its 200-week EMA and soft inflation data from Germany sent EUR/USD slightly lower for the day / DXY higher
  • EUR/USD initially rose to a 16-week high during yesterday’s Asian session but met resistance at its 200-week EMA, then closed the day with a small bearish hammer after German inflation came in softer than expected
  • Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman appeared to be talking his book again earlier this week by saying he suspects Fed could arrive as soon as Q2 (lower rates are usually beneficial for bond prices, which he hinted he was long on a few weeks ago)
  • The RBNZ held their cash rate at 5.5% as expected, although their statement was deemed hawkish with reference to inflation being “too high” in the first paragraph, sending NZD pairs broadly higher.
  • The hawkish RBNZ statement and softer AU inflation report saw AUD/NZD fall to a 6-week low during its worst day in eight months
  • AUD/USD also reversed almost perfectly at trend resistance after a false break above the Q3 open. And a hot US PCE report could see some more mean reversion kick in for AUD/USD.

 

20231130usyieldsois

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:50 – Japan’s industrial production, retail sales, foreign investment in bonds and stocks
  • 11:00 – New Zaland’s business confidence (ANZ)
  • 11:30 – Australian building approvals, housing credit, building capex
  • 12:00 – South Korea interest rate decision
  • 12:30 – BOJ member Nakamura speaks
  • 12:30 – China’s manufacturing, services, composite PMIs (NBS)
  • 16:00 – Japan’s construction orders, household confidence, housing starts
  • 18:00 – UK house price index, German retail sales
  • 21:00 – Euro CPI
  • 00:30 – US PCE inflation, jobless claims

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (chart):

I’ve been conscious of the potential for the rally on AUD/USD to lose steam, given it has risen over 6% since the late October low. So that fact we have seen a 2-bar bearish reversal around trend resistance and the Q3 open price after RSI had tapped oversold has piqued my bearish interest. At a minimum I suspect some mean reversion back to its 200-EMA around 0.6570 could be on the cards, so any low volatility moves higher within yesterday’s range could be an opportunity for bears to fade into, while prices remains beneath yesterday’s high.

20231130audusd

 

Gold technical analysis (chart):

Gold has done a decent jo of keeping me on the sideline, as I incorrectly thought it may have had a pullback from the 1985 – 2000 area before its next leg higher. Instead, it broke higher. However, now we have seen a false break of $2050 with a small bearish hammer, alongside an overbought RSI with a bearish divergence – I now see a higher chance of some mean reversion. Although it likely requires a hot CPI report from the US.

 

The $1990 – $2000 will likely provide solid support given the amount of trading activity, although I’m not yet convinced we’ll see it retrace so far unless inflation points the wrong way. Overall, my bias is for a retest and eventual break above the record highs, but an initial pullback seems plausible.

20231130gold

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas AUD USD Gold Forex

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low
Yesterday 06:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

japan_04
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:02 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 13, 2023 10:29 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 6, 2023 10:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.