AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open

A classic consolidation has formed on AUD/USD's intraday chart that points to a potential bullish breakout. Although given we're approaching the weekend, bulls may want to be cautious and not expect runaway gains.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 5:38 PM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • FX majors essentially saw an extension of Wednesday’s moves on Thursday as the US dollar plunged for a second day to allow its peers to extend their gains, to various degrees
  • GBP/USD and EUR/USD were the strongest performers as the BOE and ECB were not as dovish as markets had hoped and pushed back against any form of policy tightening, suggesting markets may have been expecting a too much following the Fed’s dovish pivot
  • The ECB said that tightening policy was not even discussed, and the BOE said expect rates to remain high “for an extended period”
  • EUR/USD rallied over 1% during its best day in 22 and now sits just pips beneath the November highs, the DAX hit a fresh record high of 17k but failed to hold on to gains and left an ominous bearish outside day (but the rumour, sell the fact?)
  • GBP/USD rose 1.3% during its best day in 22 to close at a 4-month high, allowing the underperforming FTSE to close at a 41-day high
  • The RBA will be forced to retain their hawkish tone as Australia’s job growth exceeded expectations again in November, with the baulk of the 61.5k jobs added being full time and the participation rate hitting a new all-time high. Sure, unemployment rose to 3.9% but this is still not ‘recessionary’ by historical standards.
  • Gold posted modest gains on Thursday but formed a small shooting star day to suggest a period of consolidation or a retracement could be approaching
  • Crude oil prices rose for a second day after a false break of 68.50, and given the depth of the move from the September high then I am now monitoring its potential for a bullish reversal – and these past two days suggest one could be forming to my technical eyes

 

20231215movers2

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian manufacturing and services PMIs
  • 11:30 – Japan’s manufacturing and services PMIs
  • 12:30 – China house prices
  • 13:00 – Industrial production, fixed asset investment, retail sales, unemployment rate, NBS press conference
  • 18:45 – French CPI
  • 19:15 – French flash manufacturing, services and composite PMIs
  • 19:30 – German flash manufacturing, services and composite PMIs
  • 20:30 – UK flash manufacturing, services and composite PMIs
  • 01:15 – US flash manufacturing, services and composite PMIs

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 posted its best day this year and closed just shy of 7,400 as it tracked Wall Street and APAC higher following the relatively dovish Fed meeting
  • All 11 sectors posted gains, lead by real estate and info tech, with the ASX now on track for its third bullish week
  • SPI 200 futures rose 0.65% to point to a gap higher for the ASX cash market, although the extended moves on Wall Street ad early signs of exhaustion suggest ASX bulls could be cautious and not expect another strong close today like we saw yesterday

 

20231215asxglance2

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

If I look at AUD/USD in isolation, I see a classic consolidation following a strong bullish move – and that could point to another burst higher. However, seeing as AUD/USD only marginally closed above the December 4th high, NZD/USD failed to close above its own cycle high, USD/CHF failed to close beneath its respective cycle low and USD/JPY only marginally closed beneath its 200-day MA – I see early signs of exhaustion for US dollar weakness. Add n the fact that we’re approaching the weekend and that can prompt profit taking from US dollar bears, upside potential for AUD/USD may be limited heading into the weekend.

 

What I do like is how the consolidation is respecting the Q2 open price, so any pullback towards it could tempt bears to enter ling with a stop beneath the Q3 open. A modest target could include the daily R1 pivot, 0.6739 high – a break above which brings 0.6760 into focus near the daily and weekly R2 pivots.

 

20231215audusd2

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas AUD USD Forex

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low
Yesterday 06:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

japan_04
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:02 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 13, 2023 10:29 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 6, 2023 10:14 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD falls post RBA, crude oil bears eye $70: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 5, 2023 09:46 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.