AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week

AUD/USD has bore the brunt of the risk-off moves, and created a strong downtrend on the 1-hour chart. Trading volumes have increased with each leg lower, and whilst prices are showing signs of stability from the lows – volumes remain low to show a lack of buyers (and therefore we suspect any move higher is corrective). From here, we’re looking for evidence of a swing high below or around the daily pivot point and a volume node from the previous leg lower, and for prices to move down towards the 0.6641 low. With a quiet economic calendar, some patience may be required.