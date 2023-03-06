AUD/USD Outlook

AUD/USD trades in a narrow range after struggling to push back above the 200-Day SMA (0.6789), and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate decision may keep the exchange rate afloat as the central bank is expected to implement higher interest rates.

AUD/USD defends January low ahead of RBA rate decision

AUD/USD appears to be defending the January low (0.6688) as it holds within last week’s range, and the exchange rate may stage further attempts to trade back above the long-term moving average as the RBA continues to carry out its hiking-cycle.

The RBA is anticipated to raise the official cash rate (OCR) by another 25bp in March as the central bank insists that ‘further increases in interest rates are likely to be needed over the months ahead,’ and the central bank may pursue a more restrictive policy as ‘the recent inflation data had suggested more breadth and persistence in inflation than had been expected.’

However, the RBA may adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as ‘inflation was likely to have reached its peak in the December quarter,’ and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may look to switch gears over the coming months as the ‘forecasts for output and inflation had been prepared on the technical assumption of the cash rate reaching around 3¾ per cent.’

With that said, a 25bp RBA rate hike along with a hawkish forward guidance may generate a bullish reaction in the Australian Dollar, but the exchange rate may struggle to defend the January low (0.6688) if the central bank plans to conclude its hiking-cycle in the months ahead.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

AUD/USD trades in a narrow range as it holds above the January low (0.6688), with a push above the 200-Day SMA (0.6789) raising the scope for a move towards the 0.6820 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6870 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region.

However, AUD/USD may threaten the opening range for 2023 as it struggles to push above the moving average, with a move below January low (0.6688) opening up the 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) handle.

Failure to defend the yearly opening range may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards oversold territory, and a move below 30 in the oscillator is likely to be accompanied by a near-term decline in AUD/USD like the price action seen last year.

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

