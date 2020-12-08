AUDUSD maintains trend

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 8, 2020 3:24 PM
0 views
Market chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the CHF. On the US economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index fell to 101.4 on month in November (102.5 expected), from 104.0 in October. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending December 4th is expected. Wholesale Inventories for the October final reading are expected to rise 0.9% on month, in line with the October preliminary reading. Finally, U.S. Job Openings for October are expected to fall to 6.300 million on month, compared to 6.436 million in September. 

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has posted Eurozone's final readings of 3Q GDP at +12.5% (vs -11.8% in 2Q). Separately, ZEW survey results of December were released for Germany (current situation at -66.5 vs -66.0 expected, expectations at 55.0 vs 46.0 anticipated).

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs.    

It was a relatively quiet day in the FX markets. The AUD/USD slipped 14 pips making it one of the worst performing pairs among the majors on Tuesday. The pair broke above a bullish falling wedge continuation pattern with key resistance at 0.742 briefly before pulling back slightly towards its 20-day moving average. The uptrend remains in play. Look for the 20-day moving average to maintain support in the trend towards the next key resistance levels of 0.75 and 0.765 in extension. An ideal overlap support can be seen at the 0.7235 level. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Snap Back Propels EUR/USD to Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 07:47 PM
Nasdaq extends winning streak
Yesterday 06:24 PM
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Puts April High in Sight
Yesterday 06:02 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Hits- What’s Next?
Yesterday 03:34 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 01:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.