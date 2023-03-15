AUD/USD rate outlook mired by failure to test 200-Day SMA

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Wednesday 3:15 PM
58 views
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

AUD/USD Outlook

AUD/USD appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (0.6768) as it fails to clear the week high (0.6717), but data prints coming out of Australia may prop up the exchange rate as job growth is expected to rebound in February.

AUD/USD rate outlook mired by failure to test 200-Day SMA

AUD/USD largely mirrors the weakness across the commodity bloc currencies as it gives back the advance from the monthly low (0.6565), and the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the long-term moving average as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) seems to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

Register here for the next Live Economic Coverage event with David Song

 Australia Economic Calendar 03152023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Nevertheless, the update to Australia’s Employment report may generate a bullish reaction in AUD/USD as the economy is anticipated to add 48.5K jobs in February, and a positive development may push the RBA to pursue a more restrictive policy as the ‘Board expects that further tightening of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target.’

As a result, the RBA may implement for another 25bp rate hike at its next meeting on April 4, but it remains to be see if Australia’s Employment report will influence the monetary policy outlook as Governor Philip Lowe acknowledges that ‘we are closer to the point where it will be appropriate to pause interest rate increases to allow more time to assess the state of the economy.’

In turn, AUD/USD may face headwinds ahead of the next RBA rate decision as Governor Lowe and Co. prepare Australian households and businesses for a wait-and-see approach, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (0.6565) amid the failed attempt to clear the week high (0.6717).

With that said, a rebound in Australia Employment may curb the recent decline in AUD/USD at it puts pressure on the RBA to pursue a more restrictive policy, but the exchange rate may largely track the negative slope in the 200-Day SMA (0.6768) as it holds below the moving average.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 03152023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD bounced back from a fresh yearly low (0.6565) during the previous week to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory, but the exchange rate appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (0.6768) amid the failed attempt to clear the week high (0.6717).
  • AUD/USD may track the negative slope in the long-term moving average following the dip below the 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) handle, with a move below the monthly low (0.6565) opening up the 0.6520 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6550 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) area.
  • However, failure to test the monthly low (0.6565) may keep AUD/USD within the March range, with a move above 0.6660 (50% Fibonacci retracement) raising the scope for another run at the long-term moving average.

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA David Song

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
What to do when there is carnage on the currency floor?
By:
Matt Simpson
March 16, 2023 03:51 AM
    Research
    RBA Governor Lowe uses the ‘p’ word
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 8, 2023 03:13 AM
      Australian flag
      The RBA hike by 25bp – but are they one step closer to discussing a pause?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 7, 2023 04:34 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD defends January low ahead of RBA rate decision
        By:
        David Song
        March 6, 2023 09:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.