AUD/USD struggles to push above 200-Day SMA ahead of RBA

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 12:16 PM
3 views
Graphic of trading data chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

AUD/USD Outlook

AUD/USD appears to be on track to test the 200-Day SMA (0.6751) as it registers a fresh weekly high (0.6738), but the exchange rate may face a pullback ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on April 4 as it struggles to push above the moving average.

AUD/USD struggles to push above 200-Day SMA ahead of RBA

A bear-flag appeared to be unfolding after AUD/USD failed to push above the long-term moving average earlier this month, and a similar scenario may take shape going into April as it seems to be tracking the negative slope in the indicator.

Register here for the next Live Economic Coverage event with David Song

 Australia Economic Calendar 03312023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Nevertheless, the RBA rate decision may sway the near-term outlook for AUD/USD as the central bank acknowledges that ‘market expectations for the future path of the cash rate had shifted up materially since the February meeting.’

In turn, Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may implement another 25bp rate hike as ‘members observed that further tightening of monetary policy would likely be required to ensure that inflation returns to target,’ and AUD/USD may stage further attempts to push above the 200-Day SMA (0.6751) as the Federal Reserve appears to be at or nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

However, a shift in the RBA’s forward guidance may generate a bearish reaction in the Australian Dollar as ‘members agreed to reconsider the case for a pause at the following meeting,’ and AUD/USD may track the negative slope in the moving average as a bear-flag appears to be unfolding.

With that said, another RBA rate hike may negate the continuation pattern as AUD/USD clears the range bound price action from earlier this week, but another failed attempt to push above the long-term moving average may lead to a pullback in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this month.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 03312023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD approaches the 200-Day SMA (0.6751) as it registers a fresh weekly high (0.6738), with a move above the moving average largely negating the bear-flag formation as it brings the monthly high (0.6784) back on the radar.
  • A break/close above the 0.6780 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6820 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region opens up the 0.6870 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) area, but AUD/USD may track the negative slope in the long-term moving average as long as it holds below the monthly high (0.6784).
  • A move below 0.6660 (50% Fibonacci retracement) may push AUD/USD back towards the 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) handle, with the next area of interest coming in around the March low (0.6565).

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA David Song

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar technical forecast: USD/CAD plunge searches support
Today 05:19 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Today 12:28 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Yesterday 07:32 PM
Lithium price slides on supply and demand concerns
Yesterday 07:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Uptrend
AUD/USD rate forecast: bear flag takes shape
By:
David Song
March 23, 2023 03:58 PM
    Federal reserve building
    What if the Fed Fund Futures curve is too dovish?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 22, 2023 02:19 AM
      Research
      What to do when there is carnage on the currency floor?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 16, 2023 03:51 AM
        AUD/USD rate outlook mired by failure to test 200-Day SMA
        By:
        David Song
        March 15, 2023 07:15 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.