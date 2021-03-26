AUDUSD The huge head and shoulders pattern that every FX trader is watching

AUD/USD is one of the most compelling technical setups to take advantage of the recent US dollar strength

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 26, 2021 5:20 AM
Australian flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As we noted in yesterday’s analysis of EUR/USD, the US dollar has been on tear over the last month, reversing its trend of relative weakness over the previous three quarters.

The recent moves have flipped the technical bias in favor of the greenback against most of her major rivals, but arguably the most compelling technical setup is in AUD/USD, which has carved out a huge head-and-shoulders pattern over the last three months. For the uninitiated, this classic pattern shows a shift from an uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) to a downtrend (lower lows and lower highs) and often marks a significant top in the chart.

The pattern is typically confirmed by a break below the “neckline”; in this case, the neckline can be represented either by the ascending trend line near 0.7650 (already broken) or the horizontal support level at 0.7560 (still intact). As the chart below shows, the 100-day EMA also comes in near 0.7600, providing another reason to monitor the 0.7560-0.7600 zone as a significant long-term area:

TradingView chart of AUD vs USD with technical analysis. Analysed on March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX, TradingView

For traders looking to short AUD/USD, one potential strategy would be to wait for rates to confirm the break below 0.7560 to enter a trade with a stop above 0.7600 or 0.7650 with targets at either the 200-day EMA near 0.7400 or even the head-and-shoulders pattern’s “measured move” objective in the lower 0.7000s. Meanwhile, if AUD/USD is able to hold support and rally above 0.7700, it would erase the near-term bearish bias

Key Australian and US data to watch in the coming week:

  • Monday: n/a
  • Tuesday: US Consumer Confidence
  • Wednesday: US ADP Employment Report
  • Thursday: AU Retail Sales, US ISM Manufacturing PMI
  • Friday: US Non-Farm Payrolls

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: AUD USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Today 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Today 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Today 07:17 PM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Ascending Channel Remains Intact
Today 05:50 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Today 05:13 PM
Gold Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Bull Battle Lines Drawn
Today 04:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls at Make-or-Break Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
December 1, 2023 04:53 PM
    aus_08
    AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2023 04:07 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
        Federal reserve building
        Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 6, 2023 04:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.