AUDUSD vulnerable ahead of this weeks RBA communique

August 2, 2021 4:25 PM
647 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

This week, the RBA will have the opportunity to increase its support level and provide updated forecasts at its monthly Board meeting on Tuesday and in its Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday.

The expectation is for the RBA to downgrade near-term Q3 GDP significantly. However, with a relatively strong recovery predicted in Q4 as restrictions are eased, medium-term forecasts are expected to remain relatively unchanged.

In a case of unfortunate timing, the RBA is expected to reverse last month's decision to taper QE and will announce that it will continue purchases at A$5bn/week beyond September, signalling a willingness to be flexible in light of new developments.

Adding some intrigue around this decision, Westpac's influential Chief Economist Bill Evans is calling for the pace of the RBA's purchase program to be increased. Given this morning's extension of lockdowns in QLD, an increase in the rate of purchases to A$6bn/week cannot be ruled out.

Aside from QE, the RBA is expected to maintain its yield target at 0.1% on the April 2024 bond and reiterate that a hike in the cash rate is unlikely until 2024.

Heading into this week's dovish RBA communique, the AUDUSD is in a vulnerable position, trading not far above the recent .7289 low, an -11% fall in iron ore at the back end of last week, providing an additional headwind to the currency.

Technically while the AUDUSD remains below trend channel and horizontal resistance at .7420ish, downside risks remain towards .7200c and possibly towards medium-term support .7020/.6990.

Aware that a rally above .7420 would likely see the AUDUSD push towards the 200-day moving average currently at .7600c.

AUDUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Week ahead Week ahead

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 07:08 AM
USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
July 7, 2023 08:25 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 7, 2023 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
July 7, 2023 03:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.