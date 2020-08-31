Aussie One of the Most Benefited Major Currencies

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 31, 2020 10:49 PM
0 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The Australian dollar is one of the major currencies most benefited from the expectations on an ongoing economic recovery and higher demand for commodities due to increased government spending. AUD/USD posted a fifth straight month of rally in August and was up by about 20% from March, compared 8% for euro and 2% for Japanese yen over the same period.

Furthermore, data released this morning showed that China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.1 in August (52.5 expected), the highest level since January 2011 and "was indicative of a solid overall improvement in the health of the sector".

Later today, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%, which is likely to have little impact on the currency.

Let's take a how Aussie against U.S. dollar, Euro and Japanese Yen.


AUD/USD: Upside prevails


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The pair is supported by a rising trend trend line, indicating a bullish outlook. The rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages are also as support now.

The relative strength index breaks above the declining trend line and erases the condition of the bearish divergence signal.

Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at 0.7060, while the resistance levels would be located at 0.7510 and 0.7810.


AUD/JPY: Further upside expected


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The pair confirmed a bullish breakout of the ascending triangle, calling for a further upside.

Currently, the prices are trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. 

Unless the support level at 75.50 is broken, the pair should reach the resistance levels at 80.30 (138.2% expansion) and 82.50 (161.8% expansion).


EUR/AUD: Under pressure below 1.6550


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The pair is holding on the downside. Currently, the prices are ranging between 1.6550 and 1.6040.

In fact, the prices stay below both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index broke below the rising trend line. Above technical indicators would suggest a bearish outlook for the pair.

The reader could put the resistance level at 1.6550, while the support levels would be located at 1.6040 and 1.5680 respectively.
Related tags: AUD EUR USD JPY

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
June 9, 2023 06:04 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
June 9, 2023 03:17 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
June 9, 2023 07:22 AM
USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
June 8, 2023 07:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.