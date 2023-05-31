Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD at YTD lows under 0.6500 – 0.6400 next?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 3:15 PM
8 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

AUD/USD takeaways

  • Another round of soft Chinese PMI figures overnight has traders questioning whether a delayed recession could strike in the second half of the year.
  • Risk-sensitive currencies, especially those in the Asian-Pacific region like the Australian dollar, are particularly vulnerable to this scenario.
  • AUD/USD is at 2023 lows and trending clearly lower, with little in the way of support until below 0.6400.

Australian dollar fundamental analysis

Overnight, China released some rather jarring PMI figures that suggest its reopening burst of economic activity may be waning already.

The planet’s second-largest economy (and Australia’s most important trade partner) saw another outright contraction in manufacturing activity this month, with Manufacturing PMI printing at 48.8 vs. 49.5 expected and 49.2 last month; the Non-Manufacturing PMI figure also missed expectations at 54.5 vs. 55.1 expected and 56.4 last month.

Paired with this week’s big drop in indices and oil prices, the downbeat data out of China points to slowing demand as we head into the middle of the year, a possible harbinger of a recession in the second half of 2023. When it comes to the FX market, that means risk-sensitive currencies, especially those based in the Asian-Pacific region like the Australian dollar, may be vulnerable.

Australian dollar technical analysis – AUD/USD daily chart

AUdusd_daily_chart_australian_dollar_technical_analysis_20230531

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

As the chart above shows, AUD/USD broke down below clear previous support in the upper-0.6500s last week. The pair then retraced back up to retest that area from the underside before putting in a bearish engulfing candle yesterday. For the uninitiated, a bearish engulfing candle shows a big shift to selling pressure and is often seen at near-term tops in the market.

With today’s selloff taking the pair below last week’s trough to the lowest level of the year, there’s little in the way of nearby support until the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the October-February rally below 0.6400.

As long as the bearish channel holds, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for AUD/USD. Only a sharp rally back toward the 0.6600 area would erase the near-term bearish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

 

Related tags: AUD USD

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Recoils Back Below 140
Today 08:13 PM
Gold rallies and equities fall on stronger jobs data, rate hike risks rise
Today 06:41 PM
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Rests on Test of April High
Today 04:46 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stocks fall as growth worries intensify
Today 03:42 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Broadcom stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 03:34 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bears Face First Major Hurdle
Today 02:23 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

Uptrend
AUD/USD Coils Above May Low - Australia Wage and Jobs Report on Tap
By:
David Song
May 16, 2023 04:40 PM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD turns at trend resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    May 11, 2023 04:35 PM
      Research
      AUD forecast: Aussie consumers pull back on discretionary spending
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 3, 2023 03:58 AM
        Australian flag
        Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD stalls at resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        April 4, 2023 05:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.