Bank of England MPC What to expect

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 4, 2020 10:39 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Bank of England will give it monetary policy announcement on Thursday 5th November, the same day that the UK’s new month-long lockdown will begin. Whilst a QE is almost a dead cert, the central bank could also pop in a surprise rate cut.
Here’s what to watch for:

Downgraded forecasts
Lockdown 2.0 was only announced this weekend, so the central bank may not have had time to adjust all its numbers to reflect the new restrictions. Still, the BoE will in one way or another convey the economic damage that is expected from closing the UK economy for a second time.  Q4 GDP will likely be downgraded and the length of time for the UK economy to recovery from the pandemic will likely be pushed out too.  Unemployment is also likely to be downwardly revised although the Chancellor has extended the furlough scheme which could cloud the picture. 

A QE boost
With UK growth expectations shifting down a gear or two, the BoE could well top up its bond buying programme, with expectations circling around a £100 billion additional injection. This will mean that the central bank can continue to purchase at its current pace until summer 2021. 
QE is widely expected so its announcement is unlikely to move the Pound. Perhaps the amount by which the BoE boosts the QE programme could move the market - if it grossly undershoots or overshoots expectations

Negative rate
The BoE is currently reviewing the impact that negative rates could have on banks and their profitability. The review still has another week to run it is highly unlikely that the Bank will reveal its findings just yet. Therefore, anything new from the central bank regarding negative rates is not expected this week.
That said, the minutes of the central bank’s meeting will be scrutinised closely for further clues as to how individual policy makers view negative rates. 

A surprise 10 basis point rate cut ?
Given the lockdown 2.0 announcement and soft service sector PMIs which revealed that growth in the dominant UK service sector is stalling even before another lockdown, the BoE could be looking for a more supportive move than just boosting QE. The BoE could pop in a surprise interest rate cut of 10basis points. This would take rates to 0 and would probably come with a strong hint that negative rates will be next. 
This is less likely given that as mentioned above, the review into negative rates still hasn’t been completed. However, never say never.

GBP/EUR chart
The Pound has broadly been broadly supported by reported progress in Brexit talks after UK government has agreed to extend Brexit talks. However a very dovish BoE could drag on the Pound boosting EUR/GBP.
EUR/GBP has been trending lower over the past 6 weeks. The pair trades below its descending trendline from mid September, it also trades below its 200 sma on 4 hr chart. A move higher today is still within range. 
Immediate resistance at the daily high of 0.9030, prior to trendline resistance at 0.9050. Support can be seen at 0.8945 the day’s low.



Related tags: GBP

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA to Halt Six-Day Selloff
July 14, 2023 06:50 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 14, 2023 06:37 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
US Dollar Breakdown Drives Breakouts in EUR/USD, GBP/USD
July 14, 2023 05:51 PM
Gold Price Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Bid the Break
July 14, 2023 04:50 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Bank notes of different currencies
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
    Bank of England
    British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD into BoE
    By:
    James Stanley
    June 21, 2023 07:52 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD analysis: British Pound climb sends cable to 10 month high - what's next?
      By:
      James Stanley
      April 13, 2023 07:38 PM
        Research
        GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 4, 2023 05:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.