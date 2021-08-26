Bank of Korea raises rates sparking falls in Kospi and other risk assets

August 26, 2021 12:00 AM
6 views
Close-up of stock market board
The Bok has been grappling with taming an asset bubble while supporting the economy during the latest virus outbreak. The vaccination rate in South Korea is very similar to New Zealand's and not too dissimilar to Australia's. About 26% of South Korea's population has been fully vaccinated, and 52.7% of its population has received their first vaccine shot.

In a statement accompanying its decision to raise rates by 25bp to 0.75%, the BoK said it would "gradually adjust" its level of support for the economy while considering the virus outbreak, financial imbalances, and inflation. 

The Bank of Korea raised its 2021 inflation forecast from 1.8% to 2.1%, above target. While their GDP forecast for 2022 was kept unchanged at 3.0% vs. its 3.0% projection from May. How the South Korean economy and asset prices respond to the tightening will be keenly watched by other central banks in the region, some of who are juggling similar quandaries. 

The decision to raise rates appears to have caught some market participants off guard. The South Korean stock index, the Kospi, has reversed lower to be trading down -0.75% at 3123 and ushered in "risk off" sentiment across other regional equity markets and growth currency pairs. 

Technically there is a band of horizontal support at 3100 that the Kospi needs to hold to avoid the selloff extending towards last week's 3049 low. On the topside, a band of horizontal resistance sits at 3170/90, which is likely to cap rallies in the short term. 


Kospi Index Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of August 25th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:54 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Gold short-term price outlook: XAU/USD breakout pending
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
Yesterday 04:33 PM
USD/CAD to face stickiness in core US PCE
Yesterday 04:21 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
Yesterday 03:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
By:
Joshua Warner
March 28, 2023 08:12 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Credit Suisse crisis explained : Where next for the Credit Suisse share price?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 16, 2023 10:44 AM
      Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
      Meta cuts another 10,000 jobs: Where next for Meta stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 14, 2023 03:41 PM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        SVB collapse explained: What happened and what comes next?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 14, 2023 10:21 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.