Berkeley Group faces a major resistance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 4, 2020 3:39 AM
2 views
Day trader looking at trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Berkeley Group posted first half profit before tax down 16.6% to 231 million pounds on revenue down 3.8% to 896 million pounds. The company expects full year profit to be flat.

From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bearish gap below a major resistance at 4900. Regarding technical indicators, the RSI shows signs of weakness. Therefore, below 4900, readers should consider a new down leg towards next supports at 4570 and 4340 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Into the FOMC Blackout We Go
June 2, 2023 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rebound Puts June Opening Range in Focus
June 2, 2023 06:25 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
June 2, 2023 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
June 2, 2023 05:29 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Battle Lines Drawn for June
June 2, 2023 04:17 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
By:
Joshua Warner
June 2, 2023 07:10 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 Analysis: British Land loses blue-chip status after 20 years
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 1, 2023 07:10 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Broadcom stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 31, 2023 03:34 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 hits 2 month low as Chinese data and US debt ceiling woes bite
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 31, 2023 07:14 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.