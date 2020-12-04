Canadian Employment Change was the one to watch USDCAD CADJPY EURCAD

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 4, 2020 11:15 AM
2 views
Jobs
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The US added only +245,000 jobs to the economy for November vs. 469,000 expected.  This number is not only nearly half of what was expected, but it would be considered an average print during a pre-coronavirus month.  The winner today in employment data was Canada, which added 62,000 jobs vs only 20,000 expected and the unemployment rate fell from 8.5% from 8.9%.  Included in the job data were an addition of 99,000 full time jobs, while losing only 37 part time jobs.   The net of these only added to the strength of the data.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD has been weak for a while now, and the jobs data only adds to the weakness (strong Canadian Dollar).  However, on a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD may be ready for a  short-term bounce.  The RSI is in oversold territory near 22.  Anything below 20 is considered extreme oversold territory.  In addition, price is approaching long-term horizontal support from October 2018 near 1. 2782 and the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows on November 9th to the highs on November 13th near 1.2767.    Watch for resistance at the November 9th and November 30th lows near 1.2920 and September 1st lows near 1.2990.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

CAD/JPY

The RSI for CAD/JPY on a 240-minute timeframe is also in overbought territory near at 72.15. In addition, price is currently banging up against trendline resistance at 81.32,  with horizontal resistance just above at the November 9th highs of 81.42.  Further horizontal resistance is at the June 5th highs of 81.90.  If price does pull back, watch for a confluence of support at the upward sloping trendline near 80.60 and horizontal support near 80.50.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/CAD

EUR/CAD appears to already have been ahead of the game. Both the Euro and the Canadian Dollar have been strong as of late vs the US Dollar, however one must be stronger.  Heading into yesterday, the Euro was in the lead vs the Canadian Dollar, but price failed to hold above 1.5700 with the RSI in overbought territory.  Price began to retreat yesterday, and today, broke support at 1.5575 and 1.5550.  The RSI has moved back into neutral territory.  Is EUR/CAD ready to reverse?  It is currently at upward sloping trendline support from the November 9th lows near 1.5540.  Next support is the 50% retracement level from the November 9th lows to yesterday’s highs, near 1.5512.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from that same timeframe is at 1.5465.  (If price gets to this level today, the RSI should be in oversold territory).  If price does bounce from current levels, horizontal resistance is at 1.5555 at 1.5662.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Although the US Non-Farm Payroll Data may be the more popular to follow than the Canadian Employment Change, the strength of the Canadian data is clearly outshining the US data today.  But after the strength of the Canadian Dollar as of late, watch for a short-term bounce as the RSI may need to unwind a bit!


Related tags: Forex CAD JPY USD

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Into the FOMC Blackout We Go
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rebound Puts June Opening Range in Focus
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Battle Lines Drawn for June
Yesterday 04:17 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 1, 2023 10:27 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 1, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 1, 2023 02:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.