Canadian Employment data disappoints. Is the BOC to blame?

September 9, 2022 11:27 AM
32 views

Canada’s August Employment change couldn’t be much worse.  Canada lost 39,700 jobs in August vs an expectation of +15,000 and a loss of 30,600 jobs in July.  To make matters worse,  the number of full time jobs decreased by 77,200!  Part time jobs increased by 37,500.  This is the third month in a row Canada has had a headline print worse than -30,000 jobs, bringing the 3-month total to -113,500 jobs!  But the biggest headline shock may be in the Unemployment Rate, which jumped from 4.9% in July to 5.4% in August!  Expectations were for a slight uptick to 5.0%. 

The natural question to ask now, is “Are higher interest rates to blame for the slowdown in the jobs market?”  Like many developed markets around the world, Canada has been hiking interest rates at an aggressive pace.  In July, the BOC became one of the most aggressive central banks by hiking rates 100bps.  Then on Wednesday, the central bank hiked an additional 75bps to bring the overnight rate to 3.25%.  This is in addition to the on-going Quantitative Tightening program. The BOC also said there will be more rate hikes to come. But how many more jobs is the BOC willing to lose before it decides to slow down the pace of hiking?

USD/CAD has been moving higher in an orderly channel since early April.  On July 14th, the pair reached a high of 1.3224, while testing the top trendline of the channel.  USD/CAD pulled back in a descending wedge formation and tested the opposite side of the channel on August 11th, near 1.2728.  After price broke out of the descending wedge, it once again began to move higher.  On September 1st and September 7th, USD/CAD tested the July 14th highs, reaching 1.3209, however failed both times.  Price pulled back today to an intraday low of 1.2982, just above the 50% retracement level from the lows of August 11th to the highs of September 7th.

20220909 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240- minute timeframe, USD/CAD formed a double top formation when price broke below the neckline at 1.3077, which has acted as support and resistance multiple times since May.  If price is to continue to the target of 1.2840, it must first break through the previously mentioned 50% retracement level at 1.2968.  If price does reach the target, it can then fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe near 1.2911 and then the August 25th lows at 1.2895.  However, if price bounces, the first level of resistance is at the neckline of the double top near 1.3077, then the September 7th highs at 1.3209.  If price breaks above there, it can test the July 14th highs at 1.3224.

20220909 usdcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Canadian Employment Change for August was -39,700 bringing the 3-month total to -113,500.  Is it due to the BOC raising interest rates too quickly?  The BOC said on Wednesday that there are more hikes to come.  If the central bank continues to hike interest rates at such an aggressive pace, will it lead to more job losses for Canada?

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD CAD BOC jobs report

Latest market news

Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Today 07:00 PM
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: CAD Breakdown Pulls Back, US CPI in Focus
Today 06:40 PM
GBP/USD Susceptible to Break of August Opening Range
Today 05:31 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for August Breakout
Today 04:03 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Today 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Today 01:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:58 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:30 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:28 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.