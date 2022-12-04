Commitment of traders report (COT): 4 Dec 2022

View the latest commitment of traders reports
Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday November 29th 2022:
- Weekly volume change was relatively light for FX majors, all coming below +/-4.4k
- Traders continued to de-risk from GBP with gross longs and shorts falling to their lowest levels since May and March respectively.
- Large speculators were their most bullish on silver futures in 6 months
- Gross short exposure for copper futures fell to its lowest level since June 2020
- Net-long exposure to platinum futures rose to its highest level since March 2020
