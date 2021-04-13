CPI data Buy the Rumor Sell the Fact DXY EURUSD

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
April 13, 2021 6:08 AM
13 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The US March CPI headline YoY print was 2.6% vs 1.7% in February.  2.5% was expected.  While it is true that March’s print is much stronger, the YoY data is distorted.  Recall that between March and May last year, businesses were closing their doors and lockdowns were in place for much of the US.  The CPI prints were dismal.  That data has skewed the YoY print and is one of the main reasons the Fed says that the data is “hard to read” or that it is “transitory”.  The core CPI YoY print was not as dramatic, coming in at 1.6% vs 1.3% in February and 1.5% expected.  The headline MoM print was also slightly higher at 0.6% vs 0.4% in February and 0.5% expected.

What are economic indicators?

Traders read right through the seemingly dramatic jump in the consumer price index.  One could expect that a reading such as this would send stocks lower, with yields and the US Dollar moving higher. However, economists telegraphed the number well in advance.  Therefore, traders reacted in a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” manner.  The US Dollar Index (DXY) moved from 92.26 down to 92.03 within the first 15 minutes after the print. 

TradingView chart of USD CPI release DXY Daily. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The selling was too much for buyers to overcome at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 25th lows to the March 31st highs, as well as horizontal support. A close above 92.00 would still give bulls hope for a move higher on a daily timeframe.  The 50% retracement from the same timeframe is first support at 91.57. Resistance is near the 200 Day Average and today’s highs near 92.30.  March 18th lows and the top of a large band of support is the next level of support near 91.30.

TradingView chart of DXY Daily. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

What is the DXY?

As one may suspect, with the DXY moving lower, EUR/USD has moved higher.  Within 15 minutes of the data, EUR/USD moved from 1.1894 to 1.1927.

TradingView chart of EUR to USD Daily. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On the move higher, EUR/USD pushed to its highest level since March 23rd.   It has moved above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the February 25th highs to the March 31st lows at 1.1908 horizontal resistance.  The next level of resistance is at the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe, near 1.1970, and then March 18th highs of 1.1989. Support below is at the 200 Day Moving Average and todays lows between 1.1876 and 1.1893.

TradingView chart of EUR/USD. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The jump in headline CPI was dramatic, no mistake about it.  However, it was expected well in advance due to distortions from the pandemic data 1 year ago.  Expect many of the upcoming YoY data prints to be similar.  But these numbers will be expected well in advance, don’t get caught on the wrong side of that line!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex EUR CPI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:37 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Flashes Overbought Signal for First Time in 2023
May 26, 2023 08:02 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Turn Gathers Steam
May 26, 2023 06:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Yearly-Open Support Pivot in Play
May 26, 2023 02:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 25, 2023 03:37 PM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 24, 2023 12:42 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 03:17 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.