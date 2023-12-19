Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day

Crude oil analysis: Macro environment for oil remains bullish as crude oil technical analysis suggest WTI could rise to test the key $75 level. Meanwhile, as bullish momentum is gathering pace, this is making oil less and less appealing for the bears.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:00 PM
Oil drilling in sea
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil analysis: Macro environment for oil remains bullish
  • Crude oil technical analysis: WTI rises towards $75 key level
  • Bullish momentum is gathering pace, making oil less appealing for bears

 

Crude oil prices have bounced back to rise to a new high on the week, recovering impressively from a weak start to extend the winning streak to 5th session.  The recovery comes after oil prices came noticeably off their highs from the day before, following a sizeable rally on the back of concerns over supply disruptions as the world’s biggest shipping companies diverted journeys away from the Red Sea.

 

Why did oil prices ease off highs on Monday?

 

Part of the reason why oil prices came off their highs on Monday is that traders were not quite sure how much of an impact Houthi rebels targeting ships travelling to Israel will have on oil prices, and whether the gains could last long. So, they were probably happy to book some profit, with the idea of going back in when prices dipped a little. Judging by today’s recovery, it looks like that dip was indeed bought back, keeping the recent bullish momentum alive.

 

The longer-term impact on oil prices of Houthis attacks on oil tankers through the red sea is a complicated one, but the attacks do have immediate repercussions: delay in delivery of crude and higher shipping costs. So, the oil price gains are justified. But it is very difficult to say how long the gains will last for or how much higher will prices go from here on, just on the back of this factor alone.

 

Crude oil analysis: Macro environment for oil remains bullish

 

Still, ignoring the Houthi attacks and despite concerns about demand, the overall macro environment for oil remains bullish anyway. Ongoing supply cuts from OPEC+ would have limited further downside for oil prices anyway. But with the increased supply costs due to oil tankers halting sails through the Red Sea strait, oil prices are finding immediate support as well. Recent remarks from Saudi Arabia's energy minister hint at potential extensions or deepening of supply cuts beyond Q1. Russia also expressed intentions to further reduce oil exports. Betting against the success of the OPEC+ seems unwise, as they are already significantly holding back supplies.

 

Meanwhile, oil prices are showing positive technical signals on the charts.

 

Crude oil technical analysis: WTI rises towards $75 key level

 

crude oil analysis

 

The primary feature on the weekly chart is the hammer candle that was formed last week, which was particularly significant as it was formed around the rising 200-week average. We have seen some upside follow-through which is always a good sign. Now, another ideal scenario for the bulls involves WTI breaking through the resistance trend of the bearish channel and surpassing last week's high, around $75.

 

Crude oil analysis: WTI chart

 

Specifically, it is the orange shaded area between $74.65 and $75.00, previously serving as both support and resistance, which needs to give way now.

 

Given the bearish trend since September, caution is warranted while oil hovers around or within this zone. It's crucial to remain cautious in any case. A key test of the bullish reversal is when prices dip to test support levels, which must hold on any short-term dips. And judging by today’s price action, with WTI finding strong support from the previous resistance zone of $72.00 to $72.50, the bulls are gaining more and more control. With the bullish momentum gathering pace, this is making oil less and less appealing for the bears.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil Energy Trade Ideas WTI

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
Today 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
Yesterday 07:19 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
Yesterday 06:42 PM
AUD/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Divergence Emerges
Yesterday 06:20 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 19, 2023 06:00 PM
    Energy
    WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 18, 2023 03:45 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        Gold, Crude Oil: Fed rebuttal of rate cut bets may accelerate downside momentum
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 13, 2023 04:15 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.