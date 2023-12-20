Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows

While the global supply picture remains murky, the continued growth of US production remains a long-term secular trend, but the potential for disruptions in the Middle East is a short-term risk that is driving prices higher for now.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 3:23 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Crude Oil, USD/CAD Key Points

  • Oil prices have rallied this week on concerns over supply disruption in the Red Sea.
  • WTI is showing early signs of reversing off bearish trend line resistance.
  • USD/CAD is oversold at 4-month lows, but the bearish trend remains intact.

WTI Crude Oil Analysis

Just when all hope appeared lost for bulls, the crude oil market has staged an impressive comeback.

From a fundamental, geopolitical view, the recent Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea has heightened concerns about potential oil supply disruptions in the region; headlines that drilling giant British Petroleum (BP) would temporarily halt transits through the Red Sea exacerbated these fears. Now, the US and its allies are reportedly considering military strikes against the rebels, suggesting that the previously announced regional task force may not be enough to secure the key region.

Partially allaying those concerns this afternoon, the EIA reported that weekly oil inventories report by 2.9M barrels, a massive shift from the 2.3M drawdown economists had expected. This figure comes on the back of news that US production hit a record high of 1.3M bpd last week. While the global supply picture remains murky, the continued growth of US production remains a long-term secular trend, but the potential for disruptions in the Middle East is a short-term risk that is driving prices higher for now.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – WTI Daily Chart

wti_CRUDE_OIL_CHART_12202023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices reached as high as 75.30 earlier today before reversing back lower after the unexpected build in US inventories. The reversal took place at a key technical level, the top of the 3-month bearish channel and just below the downward-trending 50-day EMA.

Significant uncertainty remains around the situation in the Red Sea, but if tensions dissipate from here, WTI will likely resume its medium-term downtrend. In that scenario, it could revisit the early December lows under $70 sooner rather than later, with potential for a continuation down toward the H2 lows at $67 from there. Only a break above today’s high and the 50-day EMA near $76.50 would erase the current bearish bias.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/CAD Daily Chart

usdCAD_CANADIAN_DOLLAR_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_12202023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Of course, any time we’re talking about oil, forex traders naturally think of the Canadian dollar. After all, oil is Canada’s most important export and there has been a strong historical correlation between the price of crude and the loonie (though that correlation may not necessarily hold as strongly in the future).

Looking at USD/CAD, the North American pair is falling for the fifth day in the past six to hit a 4-month low near 1.3300 as we go to press. The 14-day RSI is in oversold territory, suggesting that we could see a bounce ahead of the weekend, but the near-term trend clearly remains to the downside. The next level of support to watch is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the July-November rally at 1.3265, whereas near-term resistance looms at 1.3385 if we do see a near-term bounce.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Oil USD CAD Forex Commodities

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups into 2024: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 08:16 PM
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
Today 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
Today 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
Today 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
Yesterday 07:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 20, 2023 02:39 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 18, 2023 05:00 PM
      Congress building
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX grinds higher after last week's gains
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 18, 2023 02:27 PM
        Oil extraction
        DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 18, 2023 08:57 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.