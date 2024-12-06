Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts

The lack of a more positive response after the OPEC+ meeting shows the market is disappointed and thus even lower oil prices could be the outcome. Our crude oil outlook remains modestly bearish, as before.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 6:49 AM
Oil_rig
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil outlook: Market remains cautious despite OPEC+

 

Crude oil prices are under pressure, struggling to rise despite the latest OPEC+ deal to extend output cuts. After a brief spike above $69 per barrel post OPEC+ meeting, WTI prices have since slipped to below $68 and were testing the daily lows at the time of writing. With the extended timeline for production cuts and a delayed output hike, market participants are left assessing whether these moves are enough to counterbalance global demand and excessive supply challenges. The lack of a more positive response shows the market is disappointed and thus even lower oil prices could be the outcome. Our crude oil outlook remains modestly bearish, as before.

 

 

OPEC+, controlling nearly half of the world’s oil output, faces the delicate task of managing a market riddled with uncertainties. While the recently released Chinese manufacturing data hinted at some recovery, the broader demand growth remains tepid. Crude prices have fallen 20-25% this year, leaving analysts sceptical about a swift turnaround. The challenge now lies in whether supply adjustments can offset demand-side weaknesses. The immediate repose after the OPEC+ meeting suggests that’s not the case at these prices.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

OPEC+ delays output hike again

 

Yesterday, the OPEC+ outlined a plan to unwind production cuts gradually between April 2024 and September 2026. It remains to be seen whether they will stick with that plan, having continually postponed the planed production hikes in the last several meetings. The initial market reaction was a short-lived rally above $69 per barrel, but traders quickly turned cautious, driving prices back to intraday lows yesterday and oil closed in the red. This reflects the market’s broader sentiment, where concerns about oversupply and muted global growth remain at the forefront.

 

Saudi Arabia’s pricing strategy has also added to the uncertainty. Reports earlier this week suggested significant price reductions for January shipments to Asia, potentially weakening oil’s position in key markets. Without a substantial shift in demand or further supply cuts, crude prices remain vulnerable to downside risks.

 

The road ahead

 

With the OPEC+ meeting now behind us, crude oil’s outlook remains tied to evolving supply-demand dynamics. Elevated interest rates, a strong US dollar, geopolitical tensions and struggling Chinese and Eurozone economies continue to weigh on demand. Meanwhile, rising non-OPEC production, including record US output, keeps supply pressures high.

 

While the OPEC+ has extended its support measures, the market remains unconvinced that these actions will suffice. Until a more balanced demand recovery or tighter supply emerges, crude oil may struggle to break out of its current bearish pattern.

 

Technical crude oil outlook: WTI analysis and levels to watch

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a technical perspective, WTI is yet again struggling after failing to break above the critical resistance range of $69-$70 per barrel earlier this week. This zone has repeatedly capped gains, reinforcing the broader bearish trend. Traders looking for a short-term rebound may face challenges unless a clear reversal pattern emerges.

The previous key support was around $68.00, which was being eroded at the time of writing with WTI trying to break below it. A clean break below it would make this the new key resistance to watch moving forward.

Further lower, we have another range of support sitting around $66.50 to $67.00, which as well as being support in the last several weeks is also where a short-term bullish trend line established from September comes into play here. Therefore, a potential break below this zone would bring into focus September low at $64.94, and possibly even the May 2023 low of $63.60 if bearish momentum intensifies.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: WTI Energy Crude Oil

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Churn to 6100
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 6, 2024 11:49 AM
    Oil extraction
    Oil Price Forecast: Oil Bears Reassert Control– Crude Support in View
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    November 26, 2024 06:23 PM
      Oil extraction
      WTI Forecast: Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Drives Crude Oil Back Toward $69
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 25, 2024 07:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil outlook remains bearish despite 3% rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 18, 2024 03:58 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.