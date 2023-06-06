Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:00 PM
9 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil prices turned positive, erasing earlier losses of around 2.5%, to make the short-term crude oil outlook more neutral-to-slightly positive.

 

In what looks like a short-covering rally, WTI bounced from a base of $74.65ish to rise above $76.00, making back more than $1.50 worth of losses from earlier in the day.

 

You can’t call it a ‘delayed’ reaction to this weekend’s surprise from Saudi Arabia as prices did initially gap higher, before slumping. Perhaps traders are thinking twice about shorting oil, after Saudi took the matters into its own hands.

 

After threatening short sellers will be ‘ouching’ last month, Saudi has followed through on its warning by voluntarily cutting its oil output by a million barrels a day from July.

 

However, it is not the first time we have seen this sort of price action only for the rally to run out of steam.

 

The market needs some assurance that the other cartel members won’t be taking advantage of Saudi and will be complying fully. Russia could be the main culprit, as Moscow needs to sell as much oil as it can to finance its ongoing war in Ukraine.

 

Crude oil outlook: downside risks limited

 

I imagine speculators’ shorts bets will be trimmed with time or because of price action, anyway. The more time elapses, the tighter the market will become, as the OPEC+ cuts filter through.

As a reminder, the group announced in April that it would cut production by an additional 1.1 million barrels per day until the end of this year, adding to the big cuts announced in November of last year. They have now extended those cuts until the end of 2024.  

Given that crude oil demand is price-inelastic, as it is a supply-driven market, we are looking at a much tighter market as we move into H2 and beyond. That’s unless demand elsewhere absolutely collapses (like Covid-like lockdown), we see non-compliance from big OPEC+ producers, or there a big upsurge in non-OPEC supply. All of these scenarios seem unlikely to me.

 

Crude oil outlook: Technical analysis on WTI

With WTI storming back to turn positive on the day, albeit without much further upside follow-through, this has reduced oil’s bearish characteristics, adding to the recent signs of stabilization.

The bulls will now want to see WTI close above Monday’s low at $71.75 as that would put the bears, who sold oil on the back of Monday’s “gravestone doji” pattern, in a spot of bother. If that happens, we could then see a quick move up to a new high on the week above $75.00 to take out liquidity from those trapped bears.

However, if oil holds below Monday’s low then the bulls must await further price action before pouncing.

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: WTI Crude Oil US Crude Oil

Latest market news

USD/CAD Forecast: BoC Interest Rate Decision Takes Spotlight
Today 05:15 PM
British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Coils Above Uptrend Support
Today 04:00 PM
Euro analysis: EUR/USD drops below 1.07 again as last week’s bounce sputters
Today 01:58 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks slip on economic uncertainty
Today 12:53 PM
Gold outlook, copper, AUD/NZD, USD/CAD - Technical Tuesday
Today 12:45 PM
NIO Q1 earnings preview: Where next for NIO stock?
Today 10:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI, ASX 200, AUDJPY analysis: Oil prices gap higher on Saudi cuts
By:
Matt Simpson
June 4, 2023 10:53 PM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    WTI Crude Oil Analysis: The Debt ceiling bill makes it to Biden’s desk
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 2, 2023 05:02 AM
      FXEU Oil Trading
      Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Bears Charge into Critical Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 30, 2023 03:35 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 25, 2023 01:19 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.