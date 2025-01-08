Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025

After rising in the first week of this year, oil prices are now showing a few signs of weakness as investors shift their focus towards Trump’s bearish energy agenda

Today 11:30 AM
Oil_cans

After rising in the first week of this year, oil prices are now showing a few signs of weakness as investors shift their focus towards Trump’s bearish energy agenda. Ongoing concerns over demand in China will remain in the spotlight, a major factor in OPEC’s supply quota restrictions last year. This week we will have Chinese inflation and loans data to look forward to ahead of more important GDP and industrial production data next week. Meanwhile, the latest US stockpiles report showed inventories fell less than expected and there was big build of stock products, pointing to weak demand. Our crude oil outlook is leaning towards a potentially bearish 2025 for WTI prices.

 

US crude oil stocks fall less than expected

 

The latest EIA weekly US crude oil inventories data for the week ending January 3, 2025, came in with a headline print of -959K compared to -184K expected and -1178K last week. The inventory reduction was notably lower than the private data released yesterday showing a -4022K print. The EIA data also revealed stocks of oil products rose sharply, with gasoline coming in at +6330K vs +1504K expected and distillates printing +6071K vs +597K expected. Following the crude oil inventories report, WTI prices eased further lows, having already come off their best levels.

 

Crude oil outlook: WTI faces challenges from several sources

 

Looking beyond the weekly inventories report, which can be volatile and sometimes misleading, the crude oil outlook is far from great this year.

 

This year’s oil prices are caught in a tug-of-war between various forces: China’s evolving economic strategies and geopolitical tension, against Trump’s energy policies, that are deemed bearish for oil prices, plus OPEC’s plans to unwind supply restrictions, another bearish factor, and the accelerating global shift towards clean energy.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

 

So, looking ahead to 2025, the picture remains cloudy, as the upcoming Trump presidency introduces sharp contrasts in trade policies, geopolitics, and economic stimulus plans. These dynamics could push central banks, including the Federal Reserve, toward cautious monetary strategies, potentially stopping it from making further rate cuts amid inflation concerns.

 

Geopolitics adds another layer of complexity. The fragile Middle East ceasefire remains unresolved, fuelling uncertainty and boosting having demand for commodities like gold while also keeping oil-supply fears elevated.

 

All told, the outlook is modestly bearish, in what could be a volatile year ahead for oil prices, after a relative stable 2024.

 

WTI technical outlook: Key levels to watch

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Crude oil prices have been quietly climbing over the past few weeks, but now they face a critical challenge as they approach key resistance levels.

 

Looking at the chart, WTI is contending with a cluster of resistance factors, including a bearish trend line, the 200-day moving average, and prior support and resistance zones, all converging near the psychologically significant $75.00 mark.

 

The resistance range spans from $74.55 to $77.50. Monday’s bearish price candle hinted at a possible reversal, though there was no follow-through to the downside on Tuesday. Today however, prices are once again showing weakness on the daily chart, potentially on the verge of creating a bearish engulfing candle.

 

On the support side, the first key level sits around $71.50, marking the base of the recent breakout. If prices dip further, $70.00 becomes the next target, followed by $68.00.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil UK Crude Oil WTI Energy

Latest market news

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (DEC 2024)
Today 05:30 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
Today 04:41 PM
NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
Today 03:49 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA struggles ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 02:15 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
Today 02:07 PM
EUR/USD forecast undermined as tariffs threats get louder
Today 01:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_cans
Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
By:
Today 04:30 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude Oil Forecast: Spotlight on China
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 09:34 AM
      Energy
      Oil Market (WTI): The Next Bullish Opportunity in 2025?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      December 29, 2024 08:30 PM
        Oil extraction
        2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 24, 2024 04:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.