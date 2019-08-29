Daily Forex Technical Strategy Fri 30 Aug

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 29, 2019 11:52 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

EUR/USD – Further potential downside


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected push down as per highlighted in our previous report (click here to recap) and hit the upper limit of the short-term target/support zone of 1.1050/1025 (printed a low of 1.1041 post ECB official Knot’s comment that downplayed further easing policies).  
  • Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance at 1.1120 (61.8% retracement of the recent slide from 23 Aug high to yesterday, 29 Aug low & close to the minor descending trendline from 06 Aug 2019 high) for a further potential slide to target 1.1025 (01 Aug & year to date low) and 1.1000 next.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.1120 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 1.1170 again.

GBP/USD – Testing 1.2170 downside trigger level


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected retreat from the 1.2300 short-term pivotal resistance and tested the 1.2170 downside trigger level as per highlighted in our previous report. The slide has been reinforced by the proposed suspension of the U.K parliament that increases the odds of a no-deal Brexit on 31 Oct.
  • Key elements remain unchanged; maintain bearish bias below 1.2300 key short-term pivotal resistance and an hourly close below 1.2170 reinforces a further potential downleg to target 1.2074 and 1.2000/1950 next. On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2300 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extended corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.2430.

USD/JPY – 107.00 remains the key short-term resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has retested and retreated from the upper limit of the minor complex range configuration in place since 06 Aug 2019 with the 1-hour RSI oscillator that has exited from the overbought region.
  • Maintain bearish bias below 107.00 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down towards 105.60 near-term support and a break below it may see a further slide towards 104.65/40. On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 107.00 sees an extended corrective rebound towards 107.80 (former ascending range support from 25 Jun 2019 low).

AUD/USD – Looking vulnerable for range bearish breakdown


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected retreat from the upper limit of a minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 07 Aug 2019 low. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces below 0.6780 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential bearish breakdown below 0.6995/6675 (range lower limit) to target the next support at 0.6625 (Fibonacci expansion cluster & lower boundary of the primary descending channel from 03 Dec 2018 high).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 0.6780 sees an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 0.6865 (also close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 18 Jul high to 07 Aug 2019 low).

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Into the FOMC Blackout We Go
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rebound Puts June Opening Range in Focus
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Battle Lines Drawn for June
Yesterday 04:17 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
By:
Ryan Thaxton
May 18, 2023 03:12 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Board of currencies
        How GDP affects forex trading
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 18, 2023 08:44 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.