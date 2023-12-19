Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX

Like the vast majority of indices, the Dax has generally performed well in December. But a closer look at December's performance shows a strong tendency to rally either side of Christmas.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 10:10 PM
Germany flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Like the vast majority of indices, the Dax has generally performed well in December. Looking back through data since 1987, the DAX has closed higher 71.4% of the time with an average positive return of 2.2%. I’s best streak was to post gains in December for eight consecutive years between 2003 to 2010, although this relationship seems to have faltered in recent years, with three of the past six December posting a loss.

 

The DAX reached a record high this month and seems on track to close December as another positive month, but will it have enough juice in its tank to rally into the year end? Given we have seen prices retrace from its record high ye6 hold above support, I suspect it can.

 

Dax seasonality by month

20231219daxdecember

 

 

Dax seasonality in December

The following chart shows average and median returns for the Dax by calendar day, using daily data since 1987. The win rate is also displayed below, as what I like to see is the combination of positive returns alongside a positive win rate. It is interesting to note that the DAX has delivered positive average and median returns alongside a positive win rate on the 20th through to the 23rd of December, and on the three days it has opened after Christmas ahead of the New Year. Also note that the 19th (today) has posted negative median and average returns alongside a lose rate of 57.1%.

20231219daxseasonalitybydays

 

Dax technical analysis (daily chart):

If the Dax is to follow it’s seasonal pattern from here, we could assume a down day today and look for evidence of a swing low after the close. The previous record high (now the July high) is one area to look for potential support, ahead of an anticipated rally into Christmas and the three working days after Christmas, ahead of the new year.

 

Note that a shooting star reversal formed on the weekly chart after it reached a record high. A bearish engulfing day formed on high volume and negative delta (more sellers than buyers) to show bears loaded up at these highs. So if prices fail to drop materially from here, bears may be forced to cover and help generate a rally.

 

Traders should be aware that seasonal analysis really does just look at average historic performance and is not simply a roadmap for future directional prices. But it can be used to complement one’s own research.

20231219daxdaily

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Dax GER40

Latest market news

US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Enter Historically Bullish Santa Claus Rally Period
Today 01:45 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
Today 12:00 PM
US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
Today 05:37 AM
Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Yesterday 07:17 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:37 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:17 PM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Ascending Channel Remains Intact
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 05:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.