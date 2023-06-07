DAX, Oil outlook: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:22 AM
0 views
Research
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX edges higher despite weakness in manufacturing

The DAX is heading for a mildly positive start, after losses in the previous session, as investors weigh up the latest data from Germany.

German industrial production rose 0.3% MoM in April, after falling -3.4% in March. Expectations had been for a 0.6% rise.

The data comes after German manufacturing PMI data highlighted concerns over the sector last week, which showed that the sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years. German factory orders also unexpectedly fell in April, dropping 0.4%.

The data paints a gloomy outlook for the German economy and raises concerns that Germany’s recession could be extended into Q2.

While the latest data supports a pause from the ECB, central bank officials continue to support further tightening.

In addition to weak data from Germany, investors are also weighing up softer than expected China trade data. Exports plunged 17%, and imports dropped 7%, highlighting worries over the economic recovery in China.

Still, the downside is being limited by expectations that the Fed could soon pause rate hikes. The market is pricing in an 81% probability that the Fed will keep rates on hold next week.

Looking ahead, the economic calendar in Europe and the US is quiet, so trading could remain subdued.

DAX outlook – technical analysis

The DAX continues to trade within an ascending channel. However, the run higher has lost steam and has traded in a tight range across the past two weeks, capped on the upside by 16100 and 15625 on the downside. The RSI is almost neutral.

Buyers will look for a rise above 16100 to bring 16335 into focus and fresh all-time highs.

Meanwhile, sellers will look for a break below the rising trendline support at 15730, opening the door to 15625 and a lower low.

dax outlook chart

Oil falls on economic slowdown worries, EIA data due

Oil prices are falling, giving back all the gains from Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut output.

Weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, coupled with US recession concerns, are dragging on oil prices, which had rallied by as much as 3% at the start of the week after the OPEC+ meeting.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, saw its trade surplus drop to a 13-month low in May, driven by a sharp drop in exports, as foreign demand for Chinese goods evaporated, and imports fell signaling weak domestic demand. The data adds to recent soft China data which has raised concerns over the strength of the post-pandemic recovery. The data undermines expectations that a strong China recovery will drive oil demand to record highs later this year.

The data also comes after a string of weaker data from the US including weak service sector growth, as Australian GDP slows considerably and amid rising concerns over the outlook in Germany and Europe. Fears of a global recession could keep oil prices under pressure.

Limiting the downside, API data showed that oil stockpiles shrank by more than expected in the previous week as the US summer driving season ramps up, but rising gasoline and distillate inventories casts some doubts over how much demand is improving. EIA inventory data is due later today.

Oil outlook – technical analysis

The oil price has slipped to 71.50, after failing to rise above the 50 sma, keeping sellers hopeful. The RSI neutral, giving away few clues.  

Sellers will look for a move below 70.00 to test 67.00, the late May low.

Buyers could look for a rise above 75.00 the 50 sma and the weekly high, to create a higher high.

 

oil outlook chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices suffer first annual fall since 2012
Today 07:14 AM
CAD, WTI Analysis: CAD/JPY coils at cycle highs ahead of BOC meeting
Today 02:49 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The Aussie remains buoyant ahead of Lowe, AU GDP
Today 12:02 AM
Crypto rallies despite SEC actions
Yesterday 06:43 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: BoC Interest Rate Decision Takes Spotlight
Yesterday 05:15 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
DAX, Oil outlook: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:22 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices suffer first annual fall since 2012
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:14 AM
      Research
      CAD, WTI Analysis: CAD/JPY coils at cycle highs ahead of BOC meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:49 AM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 outlook: Stocks slip on economic uncertainty
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 12:53 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.