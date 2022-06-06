Dollar could find renewed strength ahead of CPI, FOMC

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2022 10:31 AM
12 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The US dollar has been on the backfoot over the last few weeks, giving back some of its past gains against currencies where the central bank is catching up with the Fed in terms of interest rate hikes – most notably, commodity dollars. However, against currencies where interest rates are seen remaining low for longer, the greenback is still looking strong. The likes of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc come to mind. The USD/JPY resumed sharply higher last week after ending its 3-week consolidation. This week, the USD/CHF could be the one to watch out for as the divergence in monetary policy stances of the US and Switzerland grows ever larger.  
 

Fed could hike by 50 bps in June, July and September 

 
The Fed remains the most hawkish of central banks out there, although others are also catching up. On Friday we saw a stronger-than-expected US jobs data for May. The data suggests the US Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive tightening to rein in price pressures.  
 
Speaking of which, we will US CPI to look forward to on Friday, which is going to be the key data the week. US inflation edged a little lower in April to 8.3% but it remains to be seen whether prices have peaked. If CPI doesn’t come down fast, this could keep stocks under pressure as the Fed will have to continue with its aggressive hiking until price pressures come down meaningfully.  
 
The market is fully expecting another 50-bps increase in interest rates on June 15, and another similar hike in July. In fact, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would even back a 50-basis point hike in September if inflation has not started to fall back by then. Markets are currently 85% confident that there will be a third 50-basis-point increase in September. 
 
If the Fed and inflation data continue to point towards more aggressive policy tightening then this should keep the dollar supported against the likes of the franc and yen, as well as other currencies where the central bank is expected to pursue a more modest tightening or no tightening at all.  

 

USD/CHF ready to resume higher? 

 
The franc found some support in mid last week on the back of stronger inflation data from Switzerland. But the USD/CHF has risen again, potentially on the verge of resuming the big rally that began in April: 
 
220606 usdchf
 
The USD/CHF looks like it has found a new base around the 0.96 handle. The 50% retracement level around 0.9630 is increasingly looking like a pivotal level. A clean break above this level today could set the stage for a rally towards 0.9700 next, a level which was previously support. We may see some hesitation around 0.9700, but if that level also breaks then we could see rates climb towards 0.9870ish, the next line of resistance.  

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/CHF

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
Yesterday 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Yesterday 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.