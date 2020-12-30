Dollar index Chicago PMI expected

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 30, 2020 1:35 AM
5 views
USA flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later today, the Market News International will report Chicago PMI for December (56.3 expected). The U.S. Commerce Department will release November wholesale inventories (+0.6% on month expected). Pending home sales will also be published.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is trading within a bearish channel and is capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness as long as 92.00 is not broken to the upside. The nearest support would be set at March 2018 bottom at 88.90. A second one would be set at February 2018 low at 88.25.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Today 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Today 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Today 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Today 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: House prices see biggest drop in 12 years – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Today 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.