Dr Copper says dont worry economy is fine

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 24, 2017 1:00 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Concerned about the global economy? Don’t be, says Dr. Copper. Despite the recent slowdown in the US economy and equity markets becoming a little wobbly, copper prices have been surging higher over the past three months following a lengthy 6-month consolidation. As well as a small improvement in Chinese data of late, which has boosted expectations about demand, copper and other base metal prices have been supported this year by a depreciating US dollar. Weakness in the greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more affordable to foreign buyers. Speculators have been piling in on the metal. According to the CFCT, net long positions in copper rose for the fifth time last week. While the rally could continue due to bullish momentum, it is worth pointing out that copper supply remains comfortably high relative to demand. According to the International Copper Study Group, the seasonally-adjusted surplus of copper was about 125,000 tons on the global copper market from January to May. Given this finding, investors may be overly optimistic about the prospects of supply tightening in the future as demand growth rises steadily. They may also be underestimating the value of dollar, for if the ECB refuses to drop its easing bias then the EUR/USD could slump and this should help to support the dollar index, which in turn could weigh on buck-denominated metals. That being said, there’s no technical indication yet to suggest a top is in place or near. Quite the contrary, in fact. High Grade Copper prices have just taken out the psychologically important $3.00 hurdle and all the moving averages are pointing higher. For many traders, copper offers the momentum lacking in FX and now equity markets. Consequently copper prices may rise more than the metal’s fundamental value in the near-term, before we see a potential correction. Indeed we never recommend going against the trend purely on fundamentals alone. The trend is your friend until it is not. 

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com. Please note, this product is not available to US clients

Related tags: Copper

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 08:59 AM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Hits, Brings Pullback - What's Next?
July 21, 2023 11:37 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 21, 2023 09:28 PM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Rally Emerges - Outlook Hinges on Fed and BoJ Rate Decisions
July 21, 2023 05:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Rally at Risk- FOMC on Tap
July 21, 2023 03:40 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Copper articles

China flag
Copper turns red as China concerns mount
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 25, 2022 04:00 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Copper and USD/CHF have a high negative correlation!
    By:
    August 17, 2022 07:49 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Recession Trade Keeps Risk Assets Under Pressure
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 6, 2022 12:35 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        What’s driving the global markets right now?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 4, 2022 10:04 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.