DXY Making a Move Higher but How Much Further Can It Go

January 7, 2020 12:32 PM
3 views

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been in an upward sloping channel since early May of last year.  Price hit a high of 99.67 on October 1st, 2019 and has pulled back to current levels near 97.00.  There are several important technical indicators to take note of at the current point of the move lower:

1)      During the pullback, DXY broke through the 200 Day Moving Average, which today come across at 97.69

2)      Price broke below the lower rising trendline of the upward sloping trendline

3)      DXY has attempted several times to break below the 50% retracement level from the beginning of the channel low at 93.19 to the October 1st high at 99.67.  This level is 96.43. 

4)      On a daily timeframe, towards the end of 2019 the DXY and the RSI began to diverge as the RSI put in higher lows as price put in lower lows.  This indicates a possible reversal in price may be ahead.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Today, DXY got the bounce, up almost +0.5%.  However, one must consider how much higher price can go before pulling back.  On a 240-minute chart, the DXY is currently near a triple top and fighting a band of resistance between 97.00 and 97.20.  In addition,  there is a large amount of resistance between 97.50 and 98.00 that the DXY must get through, and it doesn’t seem like its going to be easy!  There is horizontal resistance at 97.60, as well as a downward sloping trendline of the October 1st highs which comes across near the same level.  In addition, there is the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% retracement level from the October 1st high to the December 31st lows. 

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

And keep in mind about the resistance from the daily chart, including a retest of the upward sloping trendline from the long-term channel and the 200 Day Moving average. 

In addition, notice that recently USD/CAD and USD/MXN have broken down from their long-term triangles (which I have been writing about for the past few months) and are now consolidating below the upward sloping trendlines.  Price in these two US Dollar pairs would also have to move back into their long-term triangles,  which would pull DXY higher with them.

USD/CAD

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/MNX

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

If the US Dollar Index is going to make a significant move higher, its going to have a lot of work to do!


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD

Latest market news

US Dollar, FX Majors, Rates and SPX into Q4
Yesterday 07:18 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL Breakout Re-Tests 5.00
Yesterday 06:34 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of September Low
Yesterday 05:20 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps 2023– Q4 Levels
Yesterday 03:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
    By:
    James Stanley
    August 5, 2023 06:52 PM
      EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2023 03:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.