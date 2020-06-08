EU indices consolidate TA focus on ArcelorMittal

June 8, 2020 3:07 AM
INDICES
Friday, European stocks were sharply higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumping 2.5%%. Germany's DAX 30 surged 3.4%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.3% and France's CAC 40 was up 3.7%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
74% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher Friday.
90% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 93% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
50% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 45% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.23pt to 27.89, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Autos, Industrial, Basic Resource
3mths relative low: Food & Beverage

Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, energy, automobiles & parts

Europe worst 3 sectors
utilities, health care, food & beverage

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 3bps to -0.32% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 4bps to -32bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Apr Industrial Production MoM, exp.: -9.2%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.52%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.51%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.51%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rebounded to 1.1295 and GBP/USD climbed above the 1.2700 level. USD/JPY eased to 109.49 level. This morning, official data showed that Japan's final readings of first quarter annualized GDP posted -2.2% on quarter (-2.1% expected).

Spot gold bounced to $1,687 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Plus500, an online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference, posted a trading update: "The Company has added 100,574 New Customers since the start of Q2, which is already ahead of our expectations for the entire quarter, and in excess of the 82,951 New Customers added in Q1. (...) Notwithstanding the uncertainty regarding the duration of current levels of volatility or the unquantified potential impact from regulatory changes in Australia and the relatively early stage in our financial year, revenue and profitability for the full year is currently expected to be in-line with consensus expectations."

Hays, a recruitment and human resources services provider, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#GERMANY#
Siemens Healthineers, a healthcare company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citigroup.


#FRANCE#
Airbus, an aircraft manufacturer, said it has registered zero cancellations in May and no new order, with net orders standing at 299 aircraft. 

Klepierre, a shopping mall operator, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.


#BENELUX#
ArcelorMittal, a steel producer, is planning to cut 5,000 jobs at its Italian steel unit Ilva, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.
From a chartist point of view, the share is holding above a long-term support set at 6 euros (bottoms from 2016 & 2020). Above 6, look for 17.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#ITALY#
Intesa Sanpaolo, an Italian banking group, said it "has received prior authorization from the European Central Bank for the direct acquisition of a controlling interest, equal to at least 50% of the capital plus one share, in UBI Banca".


EX-DIVIDEND
Carrefour: E0.23, Deutsche Wohnen: E0.9, Saint-Gobain: E1.38
