



Yesterday, European stocks were little changed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index, Germany's DAX 30, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were all broadly flat at close.EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE88% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.48% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 66% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).49% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 51% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 2.26pts to 25.58, a new 52w high.SECTORS vs STOXX 6003mths relative high: Chemicals, Utilities3mths relative low: MediaEurope Best 3 sectorsenergy, real estate, banksEurope worst 3 sectorstechnology, telecommunications, health careThe 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.48% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -20bps (above its 20D MA).EC 09:00: Jun M3 Money Supply YoY, exp.: 8.9%EC 09:00: Jun Loans to Households YoY, exp.: 3%EC 09:00: Jun Loans to Companies YoY, exp.: 7.3%GE 09:00: Jul Ifo Current Conditions, exp.: 81.3GE 09:00: Jul Ifo expectations, exp.: 91.4GE 09:00: Jul Ifo Business Climate, exp.: 86.2GE 10:45: 12-Mth Bubill auction, exp.: -0.58%FR 11:00: Jun Jobseekers Total, exp.: 4167.4KFR 11:00: Jun Unemployment Benefit Claims, exp.: -148.3KFR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.56%FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.58%FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD broke above 1.1700 and GBP/USD bounced over 1.2860. USD/JPY finally crossed below the key level of 106.00.Spot gold kept soaring, touching a high of $1,944 an ounce, and Spot Silver rocketed to $24.38.Ryanair, an European budget airline, reported that it swung to a 1Q net loss of 185 million euros from a net income of 243 million euros in the prior-year period, with revenue tumbling to 125 million euros from 2.31 billion euros. The Company said it expects a narrower net loss in the second quarter.AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical and medical products maker, announced plans to pay Daiichi Sankyo 6 billion dollars in total consideration for the developement of cancer treatment DS-1062.Rolls-Royce, an aircraft engine maker, is in early talks on selling its ITP Aero unit to a private equity buyer, reported the Telegraph.Atos, a digital solution provider, reported that 1H operating margin dropped 15.1% on year to 450 million euros on revenue of 5.63 billion euros, down 2.0% (-2.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). The Company reiterated its 2020 guidance. Separately, the Company said it has agreed to acquire EcoAct, "an internationally recognized carbon reduction strategy consulting firm", for an undisclosed sum.

From a chartist point of view, the share price broke below its previous key support from February at 74.4E. The 20DMA is reversing down above of the stock. Moreover, the RSI is capped by a short term bearish trend line. Below 79.16E, look for the horizontal supports at 73E and 67.5E in extension.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView