EU indices slightly up TA focus on Hugo Boss

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 17, 2020 3:24 AM
1 views
trading floor
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks recorded beefy gains, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advancing 2.9%. Germany's DAX 30 surged 3.4%, France's CAC 40 rose 2.8%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.9%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
97% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
73% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 44% Monday (below the 20D moving average).
38% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 32% Monday (below the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 2.32pts to 36.1, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
construction & materials, banks, telecommunications

Europe worst 3 sectors
travel & leisure, real estate, health care

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.45% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -22bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
UK 07:00: May Core Inflation Rate MoM, exp.: 0.1%
UK 07:00: May PPI Output YoY, exp.: -0.7%
UK 07:00: May PPI Input YoY, exp.: -9.8%
UK 07:00: May PPI Input MoM, exp.: -5.1%
UK 07:00: May PPI Output MoM, exp.: -0.7%
UK 07:00: May Core Inflation Rate YoY, exp.: 1.4%
UK 07:00: May Inflation Rate MoM, exp.: -0.2%
UK 07:00: May Inflation Rate YoY, exp.: 0.8%
UK 07:00: May PPI Core Output YoY, exp.: 0.6%
UK 07:00: May PPI Core Output MoM, exp.: -0.1%
UK 07:00: May Retail Price Idx MoM, exp.: 0%
UK 07:00: May Retail Price Idx YoY, exp.: 1.5%
EC 10:00: May Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: 0.3%
EC 10:00: May Core Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.9%
EC 10:00: May Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.3%
EC 10:00: Apr Construction Output YoY, exp.: -15.4%
EC 10:00: ECB Mersch speech
GE 10:40: 10-Year Bund auction, exp.: -0.47%
EC 12:00: ECB Guindos speech

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1259 while GBP/USD dropped to 1.2546. USD/JPY fell to 107.22. This morning, government data showed that Japan's exports decline 28.3% on year in May (-26.1% expected) and imports sank 26.2% (-20.4% expected),

Spot gold eased to $1,724 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Berkeley, a property developer, posted full-year results: "Revenue of £1,920.4 million in the year (2019: £2,957.4 million) arose primarily from the sale of new homes in London and the South East. (...) Pre-tax return on equity for the year is 16.6%, compared to 27.9% last year reflecting the return of profitability to normal levels. Basic earnings per share has decreased by 32.5% from 481.1 pence to 324.9 pence. (...) Berkeley starts the coming year from a position of relative strength, with net cash of £1,138.9 million, forward sales of £1.9 billion and an estimated £6.4 billion of gross profit in our land holdings."

Kingfisher, a retailer, announced that full-year post-tax profit plunged 95.9% on year to 8 million pounds, citing 441 million exceptional charges related to store and Russia impairments. Also, Revenue was down 1.5% (-1.5% like-for-like) to 11.51 billion pounds. The company said "no specific guidance provided for FY 20/21 given the uncertainty around COVID-19".

BHP Group, a multinational mining group, announced the appointment of David Lamont, currently CFO of ASX-listed global biotech company CSL, as new CFO, effective December 1.

Serco Group, a provider of public services, issued a 1H trading update: "We expect revenue of around £1.8bn in the first half of 2020, around 23% higher than the £1.5bn reported in the first half of 2019. (...) We expect first half UTP (Underlying trading profit) of £75m-£80m, about 50% more than the £51m reported last year." 

William Hill, a bookmaker, announced it has raised 224 million pounds through the placing of new ordinary shares of 10p each.

WPP, an advertising and public relations company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.


#GERMANY#
Hugo Boss, a luxury fashion house, announced the appointment of Daniel Grieder, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, as future CEO for period of five years starting on June 1, 2021. From a chartist point of view, the share is capped by a declining trend line drawn from 2018 and continues to develop a process of lower tops and lower bottoms. Look for a re-test of 19 and even 10 in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

RWE, an electricity and gas supplier, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.


#FRANCE#
Icade, a real estate investment trust, said easyHotel has signed an 12-year off-plan lease for a 180-room hotel covering 4,000 square metre to be housed in its soon-to-be-built JUMP building, located in Paris. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BNP Paribas, a banking group, was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Societe Generale.


#SPAIN#
Iberdrola, a Spanish electric utility group, announced that it has agreed to acquire Australian renewable energy company Infigen for 0.86 Australian dollar per share, implying a diluted equity value of 841 million Australian dollars.


#BENELUX#
Colruyt, a retail group, announced that full-year net income rose 12.2% on year to 431 million euros and EBIT grew 5.4% to 511 million euros on revenue of 9.58 billion euros, up 1.6% (+1.7% on a comparable basis). The company proposed a gross dividend of 1.35 euros per share.


#ITALY#
Recordati, a pharmaceutical group, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.


#SWITZERLAND#
Novartis, a pharmaceutical group, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Cosentyx for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.


#SCANDINAVIA - DENMARK#
Telia, a Swedish telecommunications group, confirmed that it is in talks regarding a potential sale of its indirect stake in Turkcell to the Turkish Wealth Fund for 530 million dollars.

Pandora, a Danish jewellery retailer, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.


EX-DIVIDEND
Swedbank: SEK8.8
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
August 11, 2023 07:24 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
August 11, 2023 07:07 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High
August 11, 2023 05:50 PM
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Four-Week Rally at Risk into Resistance
August 11, 2023 03:47 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
    Research
    WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
      Research
      WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 7, 2023 01:04 AM
        WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 31, 2023 02:20 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.