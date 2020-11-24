EUR is supported by strong German GDP

Earlier today, the German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of 3Q GDP at +8.5% on quarter, much above +8.2% expected. Germany's IFO Business Climate Index for November will be expected at 90.3 later today.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
