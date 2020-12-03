EUR on the upside ahead of Retail Sales

Later today, the European Commission will report the, expected at +0.7% on month. Also, Research firm Markit will publish final readings of Novemberfor the eurozone (41.3 expected), Germany (46.2 expected) and France (38.0 expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1850. The nearest threshold would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150 and a second one would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.2300.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital





