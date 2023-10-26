EUR/USD falls ahead of ECB, Nasdaq ponders make-or-break moment: European open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 12:43 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -60.3 points (-0.88%) and currently trades at 6,794.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -580.95 points (-1.86%) and currently trades at 30,688.97
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -94.47 points (-0.55%) and currently trades at 16,990.86
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -5.31 points (-0.05%) and currently trades at 11,753.33

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -41.5 points (-0.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,372.84
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -40 points (-0.98%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,033.35
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -129 points (-0.86%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,763.18

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -73 points (-0.22%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -27.25 points (-0.65%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -158.25 points (-1.09%)

 

20231026indices

 

RBA governor dampens hike expectations

The new RBA Governor Michelle Bullock seems to be treading a familiar path most incoming central banks seem to take, which is learning on the job about the importance of communication. Her comments heading into yesterday’s inflation report seemed to make it a slam dunk that hot inflation would equate to a hike. Which is why markets repriced and economists revised their forecasts for one or two more RBA hikes this year. Yet her comments today have seen these revisions reversed, in saying that the RBA are still considering whether CPI was a “material” change to their outlook and remain undecided as to whether they’ll hike in November. And with US yields rising, China’s markets failing to remain bid over stimulus and US futures pointing lower in Asia, it allowed AUD/USD to hit a new YTD low.

Today has a make or break feel ahead of ECB

We enter today’s European session quite unsure of how this could play out. Several key markets are at our around key levels, and that usually means we’re a few ticks away from either all out carnage or a reversal of fortunes. I suspect the ‘binary feeling’ of Asia’s price action foreshadows today’s ECB meeting, even if ECB President Lagarde ignored the ECB’s quiet period yesterday to waggle her hawkish stick on the eve of today’s monetary policy announcement.

 

Events in focus (GMT+1):

  • 13:15 – ECB interest rate decision, monetary policy statement
  • 13:30 – US GDP preliminary, PCE prices, consumer spending, jobless claims
  • 13:30 – Canada average earnings
  • 13:45 – ECB press conference
  • 15:15 – ECB president Lagarde speaks

 

It seems more than likely that the ECB will hold rates, and lean towards the dovish side. Even though Lagarde yesterday warned that the ECB are ‘far from done’. Economic data and the risks surrounding the Middle East conflict simply do not present a compellingly hawkish case. But you never, perhaps the ECB will surprise with a hawkish twist and support the euro.

Otherwise, US bond yields and the performance of Wall Street likely dictates sentiment heading into the weekend. With tech stocks finally taking notice that all is not well in the world, it has a long way to fall and send ripples else where as it does.

US GDP is the second release, so I’m not expecting anything compelling. Also note that the ECB hold their press conference and Lagarde is also hitting the wires once more.

Of course, headline risks from the Middle East conflict remain in place and can sway sentiment.

 

20231026forex

  • 1-day implied volatility has expanded for USD/JPY, EUR/USD and NZD/USD
  • USD/JPY is trading at a 1year high since breaking above 150 and coming close to 150.50
  • Volatile moves to the upside from here increases the risk of FX intervention from the BOJ

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis (daily chart):

The optimist in me says that the decline from the July high is corrective, and that the correction may be nearing completion. Yet if I stand back I also notice that each leg lower has increased with bearish momentum. Prices are also clinging on to the 14,220 support level after gapping lower, which leaves me wondering if we’ll see that I call the ‘dripping candle’ effect as prices plunge and leave a trail of increasingly large bearish gaps.

Perhaps I am being over-sensational. But it does feel like tech stocks finally got the memo that all is not well in the world. And with the Nasdaq clinging to support whilst traders brazenly bid USD/JPY above the infamous 150 level, it certainly has a make or break feel about it. And if the BOJ intervene and send USD/JPY plunging, I suspect risk assets such as the Nasdaq and AUD/USD will quickly follow.

20231026nasdaq

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

It appears that EUR/USD did indeed complete its ABC correction around the 1.07 resistance zone. And with US yields rising alongside the dollar and the prospects of a dovish ECB hold, the potential for a lower euro seems plausible. The 1-day implied volatility level suggests a closing range between 1.0488 and 1.0602, with the 1-week implied volatility sitting beneath its YTD low.

Even if EUR/USD moves higher today, I would feel inclined to seek bearish setups below 1.0700.

20231026eurusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open Nasdaq

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
Today 07:41 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Faces BoJ and Fed Rate Decisions
Today 05:55 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Oil Short-term Outlook: Crude Spills into Support
Today 03:40 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:41 PM
    Forex trading
    US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Faces BoJ and Fed Rate Decisions
    By:
    David Song
    Today 05:55 PM
      Energy
      Oil Short-term Outlook: Crude Spills into Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Today 03:40 PM
        channel_03
        Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 02:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.