EUR USD jobless claims in focus

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 5, 2020 3:27 AM
1 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

New jobless claims in the U.S are anticipated to be 745K for the week ended October,31 vs 751K the week before.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, the euro-dollar remains badly oriented after having broken a rising trend line drawn since early August. Prices still trade below their declining 50-day moving average while the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. As long as the 1.880 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider further downside. towards 1.1450 and 1.1330 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Forex Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 19, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:09 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
Today 07:06 AM
GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
Today 04:25 AM
USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
Yesterday 09:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:07 PM
    Research
    Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 17, 2023 10:09 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.