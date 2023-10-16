EUR/USD probes resistance ahead of CPI, Fed speakers: European open – 18/10/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:49 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 12.4 points (0.18%) and currently trades at 7,068.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -26.31 points (-0.08%) and currently trades at 32,013.98
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -18.09 points (-0.1%) and currently trades at 17,755.25
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -6.16 points (-0.05%) and currently trades at 12,168.24

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 7.5 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,682.71
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,153.32
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 13 points (0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,264.69

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -13 points (-0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -5 points (-0.11%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -22.5 points (-0.15%)

 

20231018indices

 

It seems that all of that stimulus is finally beginning to take effect, with a data from China showing that GDP, retail sales,  industrial production and unemployment beat expectations. Fixed asset may have disappointed, but you rarely get them all. But on the back of such disappointing Q2, I think Beijing will be happy with the progress, even if it means they’ll likely still miss their 5% target for the year. Still, perhaps the World Bank and IMF may have to lift their recently downgraded forecasts for China if the trend persists.

President Biden is due to arrive in Israel today to support for the country, as the world waits to see if the conflict draws in other nations from the Middle East.

US yields were slightly lower during Wednesday’s Asian session, although it does little to remove the fact that they’re either at or just below multi-year highs. Strong US retail sales and output served as a reminder that the Fed may need to do more to fight inflation, sending US yields broadly higher on Tuesday.  Yet US and European indices continued to hold their ground despite being alarmed just two weeks ago that yields traded at similar levels. It seems equities are more focussed on the fact the Middle East conflict in in a holding pattern whilst Joe Biden makes his way to Israel to show US support.

Take note that today’s UK inflation report could be the decider as to whether the BOE opt to bike once more at their next meeting. If inflation data from Canada and New Zealand are anything to go by, perhaps we’ll get off likely and the BOE could pause. But until we see wage and employment data falter, the BOE are not likely to remove the threat of further hikes.

 

 

Events in focus (GMT+1):

  • 07:00 – UK CPI, PPI
  • 10:00 – Eurozone CPI, ECB president Lagarde speaks
  • 13:30 – US building permits
  • 17:00 – Fed Waller Speaks
  • 17:30 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 18:00 – FOMC member Bowman speaks
  • 20:15 – FOMC member Harker speaks

 

20231018forex

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

I outlined a bias for AUD/USD and EUR/USD to bounce from their cycle lows and, so far, so good. EUR/USD reached the initial target near trend resistance and last Wednesday’s low, and it is now down to today’s eurozone inflation and comments from Fed members as to which side of it EUR/USD closes today.

 

20231018eurusd

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

Similar to GBP/USD, it’s possible that the US dollar advance is overstretched and needs to extend is retracement lower, which could see EUR/USD complete an ABB correction against its bearish trend. Clearly, a fly in the ointment is stronger US yields. But if euro CPI and Fed comments stack the correct way, a move higher for EUR/USD is not as far fetched as it may seem – given the depth of its losses in H2.

If we see wave equality (A + C) then the retracement may stall around 1.0680, but also take note that the 138.2% projection resides near a 61.8% retracement level. Still, we need to at least see it break above 1.0600 to break trend resistance, otherwise a move to 1.05 could be on the cards.

 

20231018eurusdD1

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE EUR/USD European Open

Latest market news

China A50, USD/CNH: Turning point for China markets as economic recovery gathers steam?
Today 03:06 AM
AUD/USD: Monthly indicators in China’s ‘data dump’ to dictate direction
Yesterday 11:58 PM
WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
Yesterday 09:42 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
Yesterday 07:27 PM
USD/CAD Rebounds Ahead of 50-Day SMA amid Slowdown in Canada CPI
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Russell 2000 small cap rally extended, bullish signal
Yesterday 05:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:42 PM
    Forex trading
    US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:27 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Rebounds Ahead of 50-Day SMA amid Slowdown in Canada CPI
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 05:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:51 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.