EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied vols rise ahead CPI and GDP data: European Open

With a host of inflation data from Europe and GDP data for the US, implied volatility has picked up to wake markets up from their post-Thanksgiving lull. Today we take a look at USD/JPY and EUR/USD for a potential setup.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 28, 2023 11:52 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 25.5 points (0.36%) and currently trades at 7,040.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 24.89 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 33,433.28
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -344.13 points (-1.98%) and currently trades at 17,010.01
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -82.01 points (-0.7%) and currently trades at 11,693.84

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -11.5 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,443.74
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 3 points (0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,351.02
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 19 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,011.67

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 60 points (0.17%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 7.25 points (0.16%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 26 points (0.16%)

 

20231129indices

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 08:00 – Spanish CPI
  • 09:00 – Italian business confidence
  • 09:00 – German State CPIs
  • 09:30 – UK consumer credit (BOE), M3 money supply (BOE), lending data
  • 10:00 – European Economic Sentiment indicator, German state CPI
  • 12:00 – US mortgage data, 30-year mortgage rate
  • 13:00 – German CPI
  • 13:30 – US GDP, PCE prices, consumer spending
  • 18:45 – FOMC member Mester speaks

 

20231129forex

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (30-minute chart):

The euro rose to a 3-month high on Tuesday and tried to extend those gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. Yet it finds itself back below 1.10 during low volatility trade, while the RSI (2) is overbought on the daily timeframe.

The 30minute chart shows a bearish divergence have formed with RSI (14), and a 2bar bearish reversal formed around the June high, just beneath the daily R1 pivot. Given trading volumes were much lower during the latest move higher, I suspect a retracement is on the cards. Bears could seek to fade into minor rallies beneath the June high and seek some bearish mean reversion towards 1.0980 near the weekly R1 pivot and HVN (high-volume node).

However, take note that the 1-day implied volatility band is 166% of its 20-day EMA, we could be looking for a much larger move today is economic data allows.

20231129eurusd      

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

Over the past 12 days USD/JPY has fallen nearly -3.5%, although it is trying to find support around the 100-day EMA which is just above trend support. As I’m conscious that there has been a lot of excitement over the Fed cutting rates and a potential weak CPI report tomorrow, I’m also wondering whether US dollar weakness may be nearing an end over the near-term.

And as USD/JPY trades within a bullish channel, it almost seems inevitable that we’ll at least see a minor bounce.

Today’s early losses and break to a 2-month low have nearly been reversed, and prices are meandering around prior cycle low. The question to me now is whether we’ve already seen a cycle low, to if we’ll see another leg lower before dip buyers seek to enter close to trend support.

 

20231129usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open USD JPY

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low
Yesterday 06:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_04
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:02 PM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:58 PM
      channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
      US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 06:32 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.