EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD trying to hammer out a bottom

March 8, 2022 3:56 PM
12 views
Bank notes of different currencies

The Euro has been moving lower against many currencies lately.  For example, EUR/USD has moved from 1.1498 down to 1.0806 over the last month! And one can see as to why:

  1. The Euro zone is a neighbor to a current war zone country, Ukraine.
  2. Though inflation has been increasing over last year, the ECB remains dovish (for the moment). The central bank continues to purchase bonds and will continue to do so for at least the next 6 months.Note that the ECB meets on Thursday and it could decide to increase the pace of bond tapering.

Meanwhile, the Australia Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar have been on the rise.  With many commodities such as oil, gold, and wheat soaring, commodity currencies have gone along for the ride. For example, since January 28th, AUD/USD has moved from 0.6968 up to 0.7441 while NZD/USD has moved from 0.6529 up to 0.6926.  Therefore, it would make sense for EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD to move lower.

EUR/AUD has been moving aggressively lower since February 4th, when the pair made a high of 1.6225.  Yesterday, the pair bottomed at 1.4563, a move of 1,662 pips in just over a month!  However, yesterday’s candlestick formation was a hammer, in which price opens and moves lower early in the session.  Later, buyers enter the market and bring price back up to close near the open for the day.  A hammer is a one candle reversal formation.  With today’s price action moving higher, some may consider this a morning star formation, which is a 3-candlestick reversal pattern.  Price moves lower the first day, makes a hammer formation the second day, and closes higher (near the first day open) on the last day.  The 3-candlestick formation is a stronger signal than the hammer by itself.

20220308 euraud daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Notice that the RSI is still in oversold conditions despite the move higher.  If the RSI reaches 30, it will provide more support for a pause or reversal of the downtrend.  First support is at yesterday’s low of 1.4463 then horizontal support at the July 2017 lows near 1.4407.  The first resistance is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of February 4th to yesterday’s lows, near 1.5198.  If price breaks above there, horizontal resistance sits at 1.5253 and 1.5354.

The price action for EUR/NZD has been similar to that of EUR/AUD. On February 4th, the pair made a high of 1.7359.  Yesterday, the pair bottomed at 1.5642, a move of 1,717 pips in just over a month!  Yesterday’s price action formed a hammer on the daily timeframe.  However, this price action would not be considered a morning star formation because EUR/NZD didn’t retrace nearly as much of the first day of the potential pattern as EUR/AUD.

20220308 eurnzd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Notice that the RSI for EUR/NZD is still in oversold conditions despite the move higher, just as with the RSI for EUR/AUD.  If the RSI reaches 30, it will provide more support for a pause or reversal of the downtrend. First support is at yesterday’s low of 1.5642, then the July 2017 lows near 1.5237!  Horizontal resistance is at today’s high of 1.6064.  Above there is horizontal resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 4th highs to yesterday’s lows, near 1.6300. The third resistance is at the 50% retracement from the same timeframe at 1.6500.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR/AUD EUR NZD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
Today 01:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
Today 12:50 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
Today 11:27 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:56 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK economy contracts in May – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
Today 05:01 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:50 PM
    Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:27 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK economy contracts in May – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:13 AM
        Research
        DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:01 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.