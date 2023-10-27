Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 1:42 PM
stocks_04
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • EUR/USD is ticking higher as the US dollar edges lower on progress toward peace in the Middle East.
  • EUR/USD’s technical outlook reflects indecision and caution on the part of traders ahead of next week’s busy economic data calendar.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis

In its meeting yesterday, the ECB didn’t bring either a trick or a treat for traders; ECB President Lagarde and company stuck to the script with no changes to monetary policy and reiterated that monetary policy would remain restrictive for some time.

In the wake of the mostly as-expected central bank meeting, it’s perhaps not surprising that EUR/USD ended the day essentially unchanged.

Meanwhile across the Atlantic, the September US Core PCE release came out as expected at 0.3% m/m (3.7% y/y), prompting little in the way of changing expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy moving forward.

Perhaps the most important “fundamental” update came from the Middle East, where reports suggested Israel and Hamas were considering a ceasefire and hostage release. With fears over the conflict spreading still lingering over the market and weighing on risk appetite, any signs of progress toward peace are worth cheering.

Solely from a trading perspective, such developments generally decrease demand for safe haven assets like the US dollar, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing today with EUR/USD rising back to unchanged levels on the week near 1.0590 as we go to press.

Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_10272023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart below shows, EUR/USD was threatening to break below a possible bearish flag pattern on the daily chart yesterday, but rates managed a late reversal to close back within that pattern. After another foray lower in today’s trade, the world’s most widely-traded currency pair is once again on track to close within its near-term rising channel.

In addition to the aforementioned positive news on the geopolitical front, traders may also be hesitant to be positioned too aggressively heading into next week’s key economic data, highlighted by Eurozone Flash CPI, the FOMC’s Monetary Policy Meeting, and US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday.

For now, the short-term technical outlook reflects that indecision, leaving a neutral bias within this week’s 1.0525-1.0700 range.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex ECB

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
Today 07:41 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Faces BoJ and Fed Rate Decisions
Today 05:55 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Oil Short-term Outlook: Crude Spills into Support
Today 03:40 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Forex trading
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:41 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Drop Brings Test of Monthly Low
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 05:25 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      EUR/USD falls ahead of ECB, Nasdaq ponders make-or-break moment: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:43 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Runs from Resistance Ahead of ECB, PCE
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 25, 2023 04:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.